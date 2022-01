Pine Bluffs has been one of the stalwarts in 2A boys basketball for quite some time. The Hornets have not had a losing season since 2010 and won state championships in 2016 and 2018. Pine Bluffs met Shoshoni in Glenrock on Friday and the Hornets won that game 65-27 to get to 7-2 on the year. Returning all-state performer Stu Lerwick has 23 points and 13 rebounds so that was a nice day at the office for him. Reed Thompson, who was an all-conference pick a year ago chipped in 15.

GLENROCK, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO