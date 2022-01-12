CDC makes shooting research a priority as gun violence breaks records

After the recent events that have taken place in our home state, anxiety among students regarding gun violence has heightened. The following days after the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30,schools in Oakland, Genesee, and Wayne Counties shut down for a few days due to an “abundance of caution,” according to NBC News. As a result of these shutdowns, students are finding ways to keep this “trend” of school shootings alive by proposing fake threats directed towards their own schools. To put things into perspective, students from the Grosse Pointe Public School System were removed from school because they directed fabricated threats towards their own schools with suggested acts of violence. School is supposed to be a safe environment for all students and faculty members, but with all the proposed threats coming into play, it makes feeling comfortable at school a little less easy.

GROSSE POINTE, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO