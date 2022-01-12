ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC makes shooting research a priority as gun violence breaks records

By Samantha-Jo Roth
spectrumnews1.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Alex Fleming was walking to meet a friend for dinner in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C. at 7 p.m. days before Thanksgiving, when she was hit by two random gun shots. “I thought, okay, I might die. Then, there was a point where it’s...

