ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

NATO eyes more talks with Russia over Ukraine tension

CBS News
CBS News
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's still no diplomatic breakthrough as the U.S. and its NATO allies...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Russia
The Independent

Russian troops take part in border exercises as Ukraine talks restart

Russian forces carried out live fire exercises along the Ukrainian border on the day of crucial talks with Nato aimed at defusing escalating tension amid deep concern over threats of a conflict.The military action was highlighted by the head of US delegation as an example of the difficulties in accepting the Kremlin’s protestations of seeking a peaceful settlement."Is this about invasion? Is this about intimidation? Is this about trying to be subversive? I don’t know. But it is not conducive to getting diplomatic solutions,” said Wendy Sherman.Speaking to journalists after four hours of talks in Brussels, the US deputy secretary...
MILITARY
POLITICO

Inside Biden’s secretive weapons shipment to Ukraine

With help from Betsy Woodruff Swan, Paul McLeary, Lee Hudson and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. CNN successfully raised NatSec Daily’s collective eyebrow with this tidbit buried deep in a Monday evening story: The United States secretly greenlit weapons transfers to Ukraine in the middle of a tense standoff with Russia.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

NATO and Russia confront stark differences on Ukraine crisis

NATO and Russia confronted their stark divide over security in Europe on Wednesday, with the allies challenging President Vladimir Putin to pull troops back from Ukraine and join talks to reduce the threat of open conflict. Meeting senior Kremlin envoys at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Western ambassadors said Moscow would have no veto on Ukraine nor on any other country joining the alliance and warned it would pay a high price if it invaded. "Russia most of all will have to decide whether they really are about security, in which case they should engage, or whether this was all a pretext, and they may not even know yet," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said. Sherman's opposite number, deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko, agreed there had been no breakthrough, and lamented that, between them, Russia and NATO have no "positive agenda -- none at all".
POLITICS
The Independent

Defence Secretary warns Russia not to underestimate UK in stand-off with Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
POLITICS
AFP

US and NATO coordinate position ahead of Russia talks

The United States and its European allies coordinated their stance Tuesday ahead of new NATO-Russia talks to defuse the Ukrainian border crisis, as Kyiv demanded an international summit. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday reiterated his demand that France and Germany join a new international summit between Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Kremlin says it deplores lack of progress in talks with West

The Kremlin on Thursday said it deplored the lack of progress in talks on Moscow s demand for security guarantees against NATO's eastward expansion and strongly rebuffed Western calls for a pullback of Russian troops from areas near Ukraine Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also warned of a complete rupture U.S.-Russian relations if proposed sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top civilian and military leaders are adopted. The measures, proposed by Senate Democrats, would also target leading leading Russian financial institutions if Moscow sends troops into Ukraine. Russia and the West took uncompromising stands during the talks this...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia to set out security demands at ‘moment of truth’ NATO meeting

Russia is set to lay out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO's 30 allies on Wednesday, following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that showed the two sides have major differences to bridge.The Kremlin will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who described the meeting as “a moment of truth” in Russia-Nato relations.Wednesday's meeting is the second of three key engagements with Russia meant to defuse the growing threat posed by Moscow to neighboring Ukraine as thousands of troops mass along the border. On Monday, there were more than seven hours of talks...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says arrests Russian agent planning attacks in Odessa

KYIV, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's SBU security service said on Monday it had detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was planning attacks on the country's largest Black Sea port of Odessa. "(His) main task was to shake up the political situation in the Odessa region through sabotage and...
POLITICS
CBS News

CBS News

347K+
Followers
44K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy