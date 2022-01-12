ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Longtime sports columnist, El Paso icon Ray Sanchez passes away

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zWm5_0dk86TD700

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pillar of sports reporting and commentary in the Borderland, Ray Sanchez died Wednesday at the age of 94.

The announcement of Sanchez’s passing was made by his son Vic via Ray’s Facebook Page , triggering an immediate outpouring of condolences for his family.

He loved many things during his life, most of all his wife of 75 years, Helen. He also loved his four children, Anita Henson, Victor, Daniel and David Sanchez, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Vic sanchez, via ray’s facebook page.

Over the span of several decades, Sanchez wrote for the El Paso Herald Post, the El Paso Times, and – most recently – El Paso Inc, where he continued to provide his thoughts on the sports world.

A passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys, UTEP and El Paso High, Sanchez carried that enthusiasm over to everything he wrote, weaving his humor and knowledge of the sports world into every page.

In addition to his sports columns, Sanchez authored several books, highlighting his love of sports and the Borderland.

His book on legendary UTEP coach Don Haskins – “The Bear Facts” – was a local best seller, and eventually led to another book about his championship team – “Basketball’s Biggest Upset” – which, in turn, lead to interest in the ’66 team and the movie that immortalized them.

Sanchez was also honored in 1978, when was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2011 he was honored by UTEP and awarded school’s Gold Nugget Award.

Family have not released any information on services for Sanchez.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP continues C-USA play at Charlotte on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Coming off a 33-point win over Southern Miss last Saturday at the Don Haskins Center, the UTEP men’s basketball team will look to put together back-to-back wins in a road matchup against Charlotte on Thursday night. UTEP (8-7, 1-2 in C-USA) finds themselves back above the .500 mark, but still […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC gets their goalie; Beigl signs for 2022 Season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, El Paso Locomotive FC officials announced that the club had inked Goalkeeper Philipp Beigl for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. Club officials share that Beigl fills a slot on Locomotive’s goalkeeping roster as the third new face for 2022. “Beigl was a priority for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso announces partnership with General Motors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced a new partnership with General Motors on Wednesday night hinting at a combined effort to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. The announcement, sent by email with a news release, says the city and “community partners” formed a new partnership with GM for charging station […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Basketball
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
KTSM

UTEP women’s game at Southern Miss rescheduled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s basketball team has a new date for their Conference USA game at Southern Miss. The Miners and Golden Eagles will now match up on Monday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. MT. Last week, UTEP women’s basketball had both their road games at Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss postponed […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC unveils 2022 USL Championship schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC, in tandem with the USL Championship, unveiled its full 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday. The 34-game slate features 17 home matches, 17 matches on the road, beginning on March 12 and concluding October 8. Locomotive will play 12 of its home games on Saturdays and […]
MLS
KTSM

With Coach Forbes on their mind, Andress-Chapin battle in the Northeast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school basketball season rolls on with Tuesday night games scheduled across the city. The 22nd ranked Americas Trail Blazers beat Franklin, the Chapin girls upset Andress in a Top-20 showdown, but all eyes were on the Andress-Chapin boys going head-to-head with more than just a basketball game on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Aaron Jones surprises Burges girls basketball team with new shoes, backpacks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, who is a graduate of Burges High School, surprised the Burges girls basketball team with new purple Adidas basketball shoes at practice this week. He also supplied the program with new purple Adidas backpacks. “We’re grateful,” said senior guard Michee Corben. “I think […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Haskins
KTSM

New Mexico State set to host Tarleton for first time in 58 years

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team has won eight in-a-row, one of the longest win streaks in the country, but the Aggies know the most difficult stretch of their schedule lies ahead. The Aggies (13-2, 3-0 in WAC) are coming off a forfeit win against Lamar, followed by a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

SDSU transfer Ché Evans logs first practice with UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nearly a month after announcing his plans to transfer from San Diego State to UTEP, Ché Evans logged his first practice with the Miners on Monday. Evans, a former 3-star prospect out of high school, played in 10 games with SDSU during the 2020-2021 season. The 6-foot-6 forward entered the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Coronado tabs Mike Pry as head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a new era of high school football at Coronado. The Thunderbirds naming Pebble Hills assistant coach, Mike Pry, as their next head football coach and athletic coordinator on Monday. Pry, who is a Coronado alum, has been a key member of the Pebble Hills coaching staff since the school […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

MLS midfielder Eric Calvillo jumps aboard Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC has announced Midfielder Eric Calvillo is set to join the club for the 2022 USL Championship, pending league and federation approval. Calvillo is currently with El Salvador’s Men’s National Team for CONCACAF FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualification and will join El Paso […]
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#Basketball#The El Paso Herald Post#The El Paso Times#El Paso Inc#Cowboys#Utep#El Paso High#Gold Nugget Award#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Aggies preparing for WAC stretch, leaning on close-game experience

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team has won eight in-a-row, but know the most difficult stretch of their schedule lies ahead. The Aggies (13-2, 3-0 in WAC) are coming off a forfeit win against Lamar, followed by a 12-point win over UTRGV last Saturday. They will host Tarleton State […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso man charged with supplying performance drugs to Olympians

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare. Eric Lira, 41, of El Paso, is the first person to be charged under a new U.S. anti-doping law governing international sports competitions. […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Former UTEP standout, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Don Maynard, dies at 86

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don Maynard, former standout for Texas Western College (now UTEP) and member of the Super Bowl champion New York Jets, died Monday at the age of 86. Maynard played for the Miners from 1954 through 1956, ending his collegiate career 2,283 all purpose yards. His pro career included time with […]
NFL
KTSM

UTEP bounces back for 87-54 blowout over Southern Miss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP head coach Joe Golding sent a message to his players on Thursday and it appears the Miners heard him loud and clear. UTEP (8-7, 1-2 Conference USA) jumped out to a quick 15-1 lead and never looked back on Saturday night en route to an 87-54 victory over Southern […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NMSU President stepping down, to be paid $450,000 during year sabbatical

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University President John Floros announced last week that he’s stepping down. Floros will be taking a year’s sabbatical and will return to the university to work in the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. A spokesperson for the university says during the year of sabbatical Floros […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy