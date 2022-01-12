ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Two MCPSS Elementary schools closing early one week after reopening, staff out sick with COVID-19

By Gabby Easterwood, Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqX54_0dk86EDS00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Dodge and Collier Elementary School announced Jan. 12 that school is closing due to COVID-19 cases among employees.

The announcement comes after one week of reopening for Mobile County Public Schools.

Changes coming to Baldwin County Public Schools as COVID numbers rise

As Omicron continues to spread through the county, many staff members at the elementary schools have tested positive for COVID-19. The school simply doesn’t have enough staff to run the school for the next couple of days.

Schools are closing Thursday, Jan. 13 and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18 in observance of MLK day. MCPSS is hoping the five-day break will give employees enough time to quarantine and return back to work.

MCPSS is highly encouraging parents and students to wear masks and adhere to the CDC guidelines, but masks are not required by staff or students.

The Mobile County Public Schools System (MCPSS) went against Mobile County Health Department recommendations that masks should be required by anyone over the age of 2 inside school buildings. Students went back to school on Jan. 5 and on the same day, 156 new COVID-19 cases were reported by MCPSS.

As of Jan. 12, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County have reached 90,860 .

Dodge Elementary has not said whether or not online learning will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

More than 90,000 COVID-19 in Mobile since start of pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As of Jan. 12, the number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile since the start of the pandemic is now at 90,860.  The Mobile County Health Department reports that 817 new cases were reported yesterday, Jan. 11, making the new number of COVID-19 cases 90,860 in the county. Hospitalizations have nearly quadrupled […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Mobile, AL
Education
Mobile, AL
Coronavirus
Mobile County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Health
Mobile, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Health
WKRG News 5

Licensed Mississippi hospitals required to participate in state COVID System of Care Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued a statewide order making participation in Mississippi COVID System of Care Plan mandatory for all licensed hospitals. The order was effective at noon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless health officials revoke the order prior […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Cdc#Covid#Mcpss#Collier Elementary School#Omicron#Dodge Elementary
WKRG News 5

Mobile United to honor MLK Day with day of service event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile United is hosting their annual day of service on Jan. 15 to honor civil rights leader and activist Martin Luther King Jr.  Volunteer sites will be held in seven districts across Mobile so residents can participate in this day of service. This year, residents will help in outdoor clean-up events.  […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRG News 5

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Nearly 30 tenants could lose hangar space at Fairhope airport

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A meeting will be held between the Fairhope Airport Authority and Continental Motors Wednesday afternoon to discuss a path forward at the H.L. Sonny Callahan Airport. Continental Motors is the current operator of the airport, but a recent lawsuit filed by the Fairhope Airport Authority alleges safety issues and now Continental […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mayor proposes fourth African-American majority district

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — For the first time, four of Mobile’s seven city council districts will have a majority of African-American voters, under a preliminary redistricting plan by Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The mayor’s administrative staff began meeting Tuesday with city council members to discuss the proposed map. After getting input, the mayor will present a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

ALEA: Kidnapped Georgia teen recovered in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teen kidnapped from Georgia has been recovered in Alabama. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 16-year-old was kidnapped from Clayton County, Ga. and recovered in Montgomery, Ala. Officials have identified the suspect responsible for kidnapping the teen as Ronald Rodas, age 41, of Louisiana. The teen’s […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy