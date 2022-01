Last week, I sat in a lunch meeting at a restaurant, blocks from my son's school that was closed because the Chicago Teachers Union voted to halt in-person teaching. My seventh grader and 340,000 other children sat at home with classes canceled, again losing critical opportunities for positive socialization and learning. I, on the other hand, simply showed my vaccination card to the hostess and then met with my friend, who works at the Illinois Department of Human Services, to discuss the myriad challenges facing children and families in this unprecedented time, and the supports needed to help families continue to navigate this ever-changing global health pandemic, such as the need for in-person child care and schooling. The irony was not lost on me.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO