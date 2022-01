Cardi B and Cuban Doll have revived their beef, getting Into a heated Twitter argument over Offset's alleged infidelity. TMZ reports that Cuban tweeted "I pray a man don't marry me just to cheat on me ... that's next level OD DISRESPECT" on Saturday before deleting the tweet. However, Cardi got screenshots and responded "You started this whole s--- wit those two NOW DELETED tweets being shady about the inspiration and then my husband. Now that I respond I'm wrong?" Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017, although they briefly split due to infidelity allegations before reconciling.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO