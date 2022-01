BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of opioid-related deaths in Vermont continues to increase. Fatalities increased 38% from 2019 to 2020 and while the final numbers aren’t out yet for last year, it’s expected overdose deaths will rise again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year said Vermont had the highest percentage increase of any state in the U.S. in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic.

