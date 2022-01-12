ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Unruly passengers down 50% in 2022, FAA says more work to be done

By Austin Facer
8 News Now
8 News Now
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrkGT_0dk863ai00

(ABC4) – So far into 2022, things are getting better for airlines, at least as far as dealing with unruly passengers is concerned.

Still, the Federal Aviation Administration says there is plenty of work to be done.

Releasing new data on Wednesday with the tagline, “Bad behavior will not fly in 2022,” the FAA noted that the rate of unruly incidents has dropped approximately 50% from the record highs reached around this point in 2021. Two weeks into the new year, the Administration has gathered 76 reports, 43 of which have been mask-related. Of those reports, a single investigation with an enforcement action has been initiated, according to the figures.

Can my pet get COVID? Should it get a vaccine? The Utah Humane Society explains:

In 2021, the FAA finished the year by counting 5,981 unruly reports with 4,290 of those being related to facial coverings, resulting in 1,081 investigations and 350 enforcement actions taken.

Flights en route into Salt Lake City International Airport saw a couple of noteworthy incidents in the record-breaking year. In November, a woman flying into Utah from Detroit allegedly refused to don her mask, threatened and cursed at crewmembers, and even shoved one of them. She was slapped with a $24,000 fine by the FAA.

Other Utah-related ordeals in 2021 included a $9,000 fine to a passenger headed to Long Beach from Salt Lake City who refused to wear his mask and another passenger from Las Vegas who became combative with crewmembers before placing his mask inside his mouth as opposed to covering the outside as he was mandated.

Lights, Camera, Virtual-Only Action: How the loss of in-person Sundance events will affect Park City

In wake of the massive uptick in unruly passengers over the last year, the FAA produced a comprehensive awareness campaign that involved the use of several social memes, including one featuring an iconic movie exchange from Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s characters in Fight Club.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObYjc_0dk863ai00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjWxT_0dk863ai00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECbqt_0dk863ai00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0Xvp_0dk863ai00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTor3_0dk863ai00

As suggested by the green truck meme, fines for unruly passengers can get quite expensive, reaching a maximum of $37,000, an increase of the previous maximum of $25,000. The FAA notes on its background information that interfering with the duties of a crewmember is a violation of federal law and could ultimately lead to criminal charges, in addition to a substantial fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airline Passengers in America

Passengers were fined more than $1.45 million in 2021. It has been a distressing year for flight attendants who have faced verbal and physical attacks by violent passengers. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pulling no punches when it comes to disruptive passengers. Early in 2021, the FAA made it clear that those who refuse to wear masks or threaten and intimidate the crew will face fines and possibly jail time (the FAA cannot prosecute criminal cases, but they refer the cases to federal prosecutors). As of December 21, 2021, there have been 5,779 reports of unruly behavior, 4,156 mask-related incidents, and 1,054 investigations.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Edward Norton
simpleflying.com

FAA Goes On Hiring Push For More Air Traffic Controllers

On Friday, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it was looking to hire experienced Air Traffic Controllers. To apply for the job, you must be an American citizen younger than 35-years-old and have maintained at least 52-weeks of consecutive Air Traffic Control experience. The experience must include...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
goodmorningamerica.com

FAA issues warning to travelers amid omicron surge: Delays will continue

The travel chaos continues for an eighth consecutive day Friday, with more than 1,600 U.S. cancellations as of 8:30 p.m. ET. The airlines have been grappling with the one-two punch of bad winter weather and a surge in crew COVID cases that have left them short-staffed, and forced airlines to cancel nearly 10,000 flights since Christmas Eve.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Utah Humane Society
MercuryNews

FAA says more COVID-related flight delays are possible

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning more air travel headaches may be in store, even as airlines cancel thousands of flights because of coronavirus crew shortages and other issues. The FAA said Friday an “increased number” of its own employees are testing positive for the virus. That could force it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKTV

FAA approves more beyond visual line of site testing at Griffiss

The new year brought a new development for NUAIR and the New York State UAS Test Site at Griffiss. The Federal Aviation Administration gave the go-ahead to test unmanned aircraft systems or drones beyond a visual line of sight in a 35-mile stretch within the 50-mile drone corridor. We spoke...
POLITICS
simpleflying.com

The FAA Investigated Over 1,000 Unruly Passengers Last Year

The Federal Aviation Administration investigated 1,075 cases of unruly behavior on flights in 2021. Of this, around a third went on to become enforced cases, meaning passengers were charged for their actions. The news comes as incidents onboard flights have risen significantly since the pandemic hit. Cracking down. 2021 was...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FAA
rocketcitynow.com

50 US airports implementing 5G buffer zone, FAA says

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport (IND) is one of 50 U.S. airports where wireless companies have agreed to turn off 5G transmitters for six months to reduce the risk of disruption and potential interference with aircraft instruments when 5G C-band service launches on Jan. 19, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Phone Arena

FAA says that 50 airports will require a 5G C-band buffer zone to keep disruptions down

On January 19th Verizon and AT&T will turn on their C-band 5G networks. Verizon paid over $45 billion during the FCC's C-band auction to obtain 3,500 licenses while AT&T spent $23 billion to pick up 1,600 licenses. The C-band frequencies involved in the auction run from 3.7 GHz to 4.2 GHz and these mid-band signals travel further than the high-band mmWave signals that Verizon and AT&T (perhaps to a lesser extent) were counting on.
TECHNOLOGY
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy