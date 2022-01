If we step back and look at what the Braves should do in free agency once the CBA negotiations mercifully resolve themselves (and we all need to hope that both sides don’t screw that up), the biggest thing is that they need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. He wants to be back, the Braves want and need him back...it needs to get done. However, another key player from Atlanta’s run to the 2022 World Series title that they need to strongly consider bringing back is Fall Classic hero Jorge Soler. If you want a quick refresher on how the 2021 season treated Soler before you go any further, make sure you check out our review of him that we posted earlier in the offseason.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO