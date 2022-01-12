ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 coronavirus still on rise, Mississippi health officials say

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aB9Aq_0dk84iQi00
Registered nurse Samm Thompson cares for a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive Care Unit.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to climb higher, state health officials report.

State health officials reported that on Tuesday, 1,267 patients in Mississippi hospital had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, though it was unclear how many of those COVID-positive patients were hospitalized due to symptoms from the virus or were simply found to have the virus as they sought treatment for other ailments.

“It’s just stunning,” Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, told members of the media Tuesday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. “We’re back to the party that no one wanted to come to.”

Through Tuesday, 241 patients were in ICU rooms and 100 required mechanical ventilation. Another 98 patients were suspected of having COVID-19 but had not been confirmed positive for the virus through a test.

“We’re dealing with a shifting enemy, and it’s changed the rules of the game,” said Dr. Alan Jones, vice chancellor for clinical affairs and the Medical Center’s clinical COVID-19 response leader. “The sheer volume of patients is what’s overwhelming.”

While the trajectory of hospitalizations is steep, the total patients hospitalized is still lower than the record highs seen last summer.

In August 2021, more than 1,600 COVID-19 patients were being treated in state hospitals. But hospitals also have reduced capacity to handle the patients due to staff shortages and illness among staff members.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

It’s been a rough two weeks in Mississippi’s battle with coronavirus with more than 70,000 new cases found

Mississippi reported early Tuesday that more than 16,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were found over the weekend, breaking another 14-day record for new cases. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 16,484 new coronavirus cases were found on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The state health department had...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Coronavirus
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to rocket higher; Since Christmas approximately 1 in 55 Mississippians has contracted the virus

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to soar Thursday with thousands more infections identified in the last 24 hours, breaking both the single-day and 7-day average records again. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 7,079 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

MS records most new COVID cases in single day; State has more cases in last seven days than in October and November combined

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi continued to worsen Wednesday as state statistics showed another record number of new cases found yesterday and the new case, weekly average continues to set new records daily. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 6,592 new coronavirus...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Lt. Governor tests positive for COVID

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Staff Leah Smith, Hosemann currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted. Hosemann is quarantining for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines. The Office...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Mississippians#The School Of Medicine#Icu#The Medical Center
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy