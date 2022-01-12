The 15 Best Tech House Tracks Of 2021

This normally isn’t the type of music I would cover, but there is just too much crossover with the other synth music we do. There will be thousands of words waxing poetic about The Weeknd hitting new heights or his continued ability to make damn good pop music, all of which are true, but I will keep things simple here. Dawn FM is largely done with his frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never (OPN) that helps give it the continuity an album like this needs. However, he isn’t afraid to go big with producer collabs tabbing people like Swedish House Mafia (How Do I Make You Love Me?) and Calvin Harris (I Heard You Were Married) to work with him.

