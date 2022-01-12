ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa County COVID case rates reach a new all-time high amid omicron

By Amanda Slee
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVnHs_0dk84N5Z00

Tulsa Health Department leaders gave their perspectives on the ongoing COVID-19 surge on Wednesday and they had an unexpected warning for the public.

“I am getting people sending me messages through Facebook and other places saying that people are having omicron parties to get exposed. Well don’t do that," Dr. Bruce Dart the Executive Director for the Tulsa Health Department said. "Nobody wants to find out their selves if they would have a mild case or not.”

Whether someone is attempting to get the virus or not, Dart says this variant is leading to some of the worst statistics yet.

MORE >>> Record-breaking COVID-19 surge in Oklahoma

“We had our highest case counts ever over 7,000. I think our previous high was closer to 4,400. Every single zip code on our zip code map is in the dark red,” Dart said.

The peak for this surge has yet to be determined, but Dart said it could be sooner than later.

“If you look at all the modeling it really varies. I mean we can peak by end of January. We could peak by the mid of February we really and truly don’t know, but I would expect some kind of peak in the next 4 to 6 weeks,“ Dart said.

Wednesday's update from the health department also confirmed what's happening nationally to be happening locally where the omicron variant showing to be more infectious than past variants.

“For omicron nationally, it's about 10 infections per one person who’s infected and that’s extremely high," Dart said. "If you recall early on in the pandemic the rate was around 2.5-3. It looks like delta has been close to that 5-7.”

Dart also said many people are discovering they have COVID when they go to the hospital with other illness like RSV.

With all that said, he suggests wearing medical-grade masks instead of cloth masks and keeping your guard up as he says this is not the time to relax.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa County, OK
Coronavirus
County
Tulsa County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa County, OK
Health
Tulsa County, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Android#Facebook#The Health Department#Rsv
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Bill proposed to expand unemployment benefits to Oklahomans fired for vaccine refusal

An Oklahoma lawmaker proposed a bill to help workers get unemployment benefits if they get fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Specifically, the bill would expand the existing unemployment benefits to include those who have been let go over a vaccine mandate. Under current law, employees fired from their job are looked at on a case-by-case basis. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission then determines if they are eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy