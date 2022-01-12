ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Shelves Empty At Maryland Grocery Stores Again, Omicron & Winter Weather To Blame

By Cristina Mendez
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5sMQ_0dk84LK700

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Maryland’s grocery stores are struggling to keep products on their shelves as well as workers amid the surge in Omicron and ongoing supply chain issues.

The winter weather blunder has also played a role in the stripped selection of food and other products usually in abundance at local grocery stores.

The variant is the cause of a food supply chain shortage in the Baltimore area, according to Ravi Srinivasan, an associate professor with Loyola University Maryland.

The industry is labor-related, which means the people who pack the food, deliver it to stores and stock the shelves are being impacted. The variant has caused more people to call in sick, which has left some stores to scramble, Srinivasan explained.

Many WJZ viewers have seen bare shelves across the area, mainly in chain retail grocers.

“No fresh vegetables were available. In the freezer, they’re getting lower and lower in just about everything. There’s no ground meat, no little steaks, nothing. There was none in the beef department that I could afford” Carney resident Aurelia Dillon said.

Experts confirm that as demand stays the same but supply goes down, prices will be forced upward.

“There are several challenges all retailers are facing at the moment that have impacted our ability to execute our business to our normal standards, Giant spokesperson Felismina Andrade said. “Most significantly, the prolonged pandemic and last week’s weather has caused continued strain on our supply chain, but our Giant teams are working with our manufacturing partners to replenish shelves as quickly as possible.”

Some locally-owned groceries, including Di Pasquale’s in Baltimore City, have also faced challenges through this time.

“Lots of disruptions, lots of adjusting and alternative ways we have to come up with,” owner Joseph Di Pasquale said.

According to Di Pasquale, small businesses have more flexibility in filling vendor voids than chain grocers.

“The big-box chains are sort of locked in. They’re committed to certain brands and certain manufacturers whereas we’re not locked in.”

Maryland’s grocery stores are struggling to keep products on their shelves as well as workers amid the surge in Omicron and ongoing supply chain issues.

Grocery stores are expected to return to a sense of normalcy in the next three to four weeks once workers are able to return to their shifts following the Omicron surge, according to Srinivasan.

Comments / 20

4Wheelz
11h ago

Let's blame the virus as more people get vacinated the more it spreads. Keep the people divided and in fear.

Reply(2)
13
Life's Good :)
11h ago

"I will not shut down our country...I will shut down covid"-yours truly Joe Bidumb"

Reply
19
Life's Good :)
11h ago

How's that "Build back better" going dumbocrats? lol

Reply
15
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAX

Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves

You may have noticed grocery store shelves are looking rather empty lately. There are four reasons why this is happening: 1) the virus surge—the omicron variant means stores have more work to do from deep cleaning to enforcing mask policies, just as more staff members are calling out due to illness and quarantine; 2) winter weather- sweeping weather systems have made road conditions difficult in many parts of the country over the last two weeks, which means people in the affected areas bought up certain items before storms hit, and that weather has delayed delivery to grocery stores around the country; 3) supply chain snarls—it’s not just about shipping containers out at sea, as production has slowed on many of the goods that the United States imports, and 4) many people are eating at home- this means grocery stores are facing higher demand, and are struggling to stay stocked. (Yahoo)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS LA

Not Again: Shoppers Looking For Milk, Bread And Other Grocery Staples Finding Empty Store Shelves

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — School closures and remote learning have returned, along with long lines for COVID testing, so it was just a matter of time before another specter of the early pandemic made a comeback – empty store shelves. Across the country, shoppers are taking to social media to report they are having trouble finding milk, bread, meat and other grocery staples. There have been no reports, however, of toilet paper shortages. Anyone else notice their local grocery store shelves are near empty? — Soyourelikethatthrpst (@soyourelikethat) January 10, 2022 Unlike the panic buying of 2020, experts say there are a number of factors...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
foxbaltimore.com

Looking ahead to next winter storm threat this weekend in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're looking ahead to the next weather storm threat moving into Maryland this weekend. In the short term, temperatures will return to normal over the next couple of days. Temperatures rise into the mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday night into Friday morning, a dry cold...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carney, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
Wbaltv.com

Some Baltimore restaurants to require proof of vaccination

Some restaurant owners in Baltimore have decided to require proof of vaccination from customers before they sit down to eat. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The owner of Golden West Café thinks there will eventually be a citywide vaccine passport mandate,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Drink#Omicron Winter Weather#Wjz#The Beef Department#Giant
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Area Residents Faced With Delayed Deliveries, Empty Shelves As Supply Chain Issues Resurface

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Out of stock! We are once again seeing empty grocery store shelves. This time around, it’s not just COVID-19 that’s hurting the supply chain. Delayed deliveries, empty shelves and limited staff. It’s a challenge many residents are currently faced with. Customers making their way around the South Philly Food Co-op may notice a few empty shelves. “Our best-priced milk is out of stock for some of the options today until we’re able to replenish. Some of our greens are out of stock this week,” South Philly Food Co-op General Manager Lori Burge said. Burge is hands-on, as they’ve had additional shortages...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Shares Tips On How To Keep Pipes From Freezing In Cold Weather

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As we trudge through the coldest month of the year, Howard County is sharing tips on how to keep water pipes from freezing and busting. “These are everyday tips that can help our residents protect their pipes and ultimately their homes,” Calvin Ball Howard County Executive said. “I encourage all our residents and businesses to take a few moments to check the status of their pipes amid winter’s freezing temperatures, it could save you from unwanted and costly damage.” Some tips to protect water pipes ahead of time include: Wrap and insulate exposed pipes with things like heat tape...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foxbaltimore.com

Empty grocery store shelves and rising prices frustrate consumers

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — As inflation reaches its highest level in decades grocery store shelves across the nation, including right here at home are increasingly bare. You’ve been sending us pictures of what you’re seeing at grocery stores across the region. It’s not just empty shelves leaving...
BALTIMORE, MD
Miami Herald

Is omicron the reason your grocery store shelves are emptier? Here’s what we know

Some grocery store shoppers in parts of the United States may be having flashbacks to March 2020. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, stores across the country were plagued with shortages of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and some food products, among other things. Now, some grocery stores are again grappling with empty shelves as the omicron coronavirus variant rapidly spreads.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bradenton Herald

Is omicron the reason your grocery store shelves are emptier? Here’s what we know

Some grocery store shoppers in parts of the United States may be having flashbacks to March 2020. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, stores across the country were plagued with shortages of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and some food products, among other things. Now, some grocery stores are again grappling with empty shelves as the omicron coronavirus variant rapidly spreads.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy