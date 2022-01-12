ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Maryland Lawmakers To Tackle Multi-Billion Dollar Budget Surplus As General Assembly Convenes

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pStQv_0dk84KRO00

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Lawmakers are back in Annapolis for the start of the legislative session of the General Assembly, and they’ll have to figure out how to spend the state’s $4.5 billion budget surplus.

The Democrats have their long list of agenda items, and so does Governor Larry Hogan. There is one thing they may agree on – a tax cut for Marylanders – but a disagreement may arise on how to pay for it.

Other big-ticket items include the legalization of marijuana and how to tackle crime in Baltimore City. This will be the third year in which COVID-19 has impacted the session in some capacity

After being elected twice, this will be Governor Larry Hogan’s last first day of the General Assembly. He has a long list of priorities which include focusing on cutting crime. Senators have supported those crime bills in the past but they failed in the House of Delegates.

In the last week, he announced a $500 million plan to help with additional support for law enforcement . The governor also wants to cut taxes for seniors so they won’t keep leaving for other states.

With more than a $4 billion budget surplus – the governor said now is the time to cut those taxes.

“And so we think it’s the right time,” the governor said Tuesday. “We now can afford to do this. That’s usually the number one criticism we get from our colleagues across the aisle they say, ‘we’d love to help our retirees and our families and our small business we just simply can’t afford it.’ Well, now we can afford to.”

Democratic lawmakers may take a look at issues like legalizing recreational marijuana and whether they will make the decision or leave it up to the voters in a referendum.

They have to continue to focus on COVID-19 with things like testing and keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

Democrats are also in favor of some tax cuts, but it’s just a matter of how to pay for it.

“It’s essential that we be thoughtful about how those dollars get used,” Senator Bill Ferguson said. “Those are not dollars that will come back year after year after year. Some of them may and for the portion that is recurring, where we have a structural surplus, we will entertain conversations about how we can protect what we have and invest in the future.“

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Tax break for retirees contemplated by Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Day One at the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis… a busy schedule ahead. With a $4.5 billion surplus, helped by the federal coronavirus relief, Governor LarryHogan has proposed a tax cut, especially to help retirees. Washington County Senator Paul Corderman is totally on board with that. At the start of this […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WDVM 25

Gov. Larry Hogan announces largest tax cut package in state history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced the largest tax cut package in state history that delivers more the $4.6 million in relief for working families, small businesses, and retirees. Hogan reports tax revenues are up to $1.6 billion, and the state has a record surplus of $2.5 billion. He is proposing to invest […]
MARYLAND STATE
US News and World Report

Maryland Governor Proposes $4.6 Billion Tax Relief Package

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proposed a major tax-relief package on Tuesday for the upcoming legislative session, but much of what the Republican is supporting has stalled in the General Assembly in recent years. Hogan said it would deliver more than $4.6 billion in relief to...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
wakg.com

General Assembly convenes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers return to Richmond Wednesday for what promises to be an interesting legislative session. Virginia’s new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general – all Republicans – will be sworn in on Saturday. And the GOP now enjoys a new majority in the House after wresting control from Democrats in the November elections.
RICHMOND, VA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maryland lawmakers convene for 444th legislative session

ANNAPOLIS — State legislators were ready to get back to work and kick off the 444th session of the General Assembly on Wednesday, despite the opening of the 2022 session being overshadowed by continued pandemic concerns and the prospect of hot-button issues. In a change from last year’s strict...
POLITICS
WRIC TV

On day one of General Assembly session, lawmakers spar over priorities & COVID policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Virginia General Assembly returned to Richmond on Wednesday for its first regular session at the State Capitol since COVID-19 hit in 2020. Unlike the last two years, the 2022 legislative session will be defined by a divided government. Republicans disrupted one-party control last election season by taking back power in the House of Delegates and sweeping statewide races.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
CBS Baltimore

Climate Change, Legal Cannabis, Budget On Legislative Agenda At MD’s 90-Day Session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers gathered on Wednesday for the start of their 90-day legislative session with an unprecedented budget surplus, as they also prepared to debate high-profile issues such as the legalization of recreational marijuana and climate change. Lawmakers will be weighing how to manage a whopping $4.6 billion budget surplus, which is the result of unexpectedly large revenues resulting in part from federal pandemic aid. Democrats, who control the General Assembly, say they will be prioritizing upgrades to parks, bridges, schools and information technology systems to quickly help put more people back to work. “I would like to see it...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Eyes Police Funding & Tax Relief Measures In Legislative Session

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan kicked off the 2022 legislative session Wednesday by discussing his legislative priorities with reporters in Annapolis. Hogan highlighted his interest in passing crime-fighting legislation to shore up pay and training for police officers. He also wants to provide tax relief for Marylanders who run small businesses or are planning for retirement. The governor, who already announced his intention to use last year’s budget surplus on tax relief, estimates this tax cut would bring $4.6 billion in relief for Marylanders and businesses. “We’ve pushed the largest tax cut in state history,” Hogan said. “It got passed last year...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gov. Hogan announces tax relief and economic growth plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan announced what he calls the largest tax cut in state’s history — $4.6 billion in relief. The plan includes a retirement tax relief plan - eliminating 100% of state retirement taxes for all retirees, phased in over time for those 65+ claiming Social Security.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Surplus#Marijuana#Lawmakers#Wjz#The General Assembly#Democrats#Marylanders#The House Of Delegates#Democratic
WHSV

Local lawmakers goals ahead of General Assembly’s return

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in Richmond on Wednesday for the 2022 General Assembly Session. “As always our goal is to enact legislation that will beneficial to the citizens of Virginia and I try to do that and weigh that against every bill that I carry or every bill that I vote on,” said republican Del. Tony Wilt who represents Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Unveils $4.6 Billion Tax Cut Proposal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced proposals for a major tax cut and for extending pandemic-era economic initiatives that he says would bring $4.6 billion in relief for Marylanders and businesses. Hogan announced his intention to use Maryland’s $2.5 billion budget surplus for direct tax relief for working and retired Marylanders in October. On Monday he proposed the Retirement Tax Reduction Act and the Working Marylanders Tax Relief Act. The Retirement Tax Reduction Act The governor in October described tax relief for retirees as a priority — and the only way to keep them from leaving Maryland for states with lower...
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Governor Hogan Announces $500 Million Re-Fund The Police Initiative

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the expansion of his Re-Fund The Police Initiative to a three-year, $500 million investment in increased support for law enforcement, and for increased crime control and victim protection services across the state. During a press conference Monday, Hogan also stated that he will reintroduce legislation...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy