ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ex-NBA star Shawn Bradley admits having suicidal thoughts after bike crash left him paralyzed living in a wheelchair

By Justin Vallejo
The Independent
The Independent
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RU2Ti_0dk84JYf00

Former Dallas Mavericks basketballer Shawn Bradley revealed he has been fighting back suicidal thoughts since a biking accident that left him paralyzed and living in a wheelchair.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated , the No 2 draft pick and 14-year veteran of the NBA revealed graphic details of the collision that threw him over Dodge minivan and headfirst into the road in suburban Utah.

The force of his 7-foot-6 tall, 300-pound frame cracked open his helmet, which likely saved his life but couldn’t prevent serious injury to his spine during the crash in January 2021.

“Maybe it’d be better if this was just all over,” Mr Bradley told the publication. “Yes, those thoughts creep in—and they’re real. I can’t ever imagine myself acting on those thoughts, but I definitely have them.”

Once averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game during his career with the Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, the 49-year-old is now needs help from a professional caregiver to eat, bathe, and get in and out of bed.

“People that I’m very close with, the first time they see me, it’s emotional,” Mr Bradley said. “It’s extremely draining.”

Throughout the ordeal, the height that made him a fan favourite presented challenges to his rescue and recovery. Paramedics worried he wouldn’t fit into the ambulance, and hand to “finagle” the doors shut.

He spent three weeks in an intensive care unit before moving to neurological rehabilitation, where medical staff had to find new ways to work with such a large frame.

Paralyzed from the chest down, they created a custom, 500-pound mechanical wheelchair that took three months to engineer and cost more than most cars, with the possible exception of the $120,000 cargo van they need to fit the cumbersome rig.

While it’s early days, Mr Bradley hopes to work towards recovery, focusing on moving from the wheelchair to his bed without help.

“That’s something we all think is possible,” he said. “We’re not there yet—but we’re getting there.”

The road there goes through a pair of vertebrae in his neck that shifted to pinch his spinal cord, leaving him a “C6 quadriplegic” with the loss of function from the top of his rib cage.

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

Shawn Bradley featured in Sports Illustrated

On Wednesday morning, Sports Illustrated published a lengthy feature by Brian Burnsed detailing the life of former BYU basketball star and NBA veteran Shawn Bradley, who was paralyzed in an accident while riding his bike on Jan. 20, 2021, in St. George, Utah. The story details how his paralysis —...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Dallas Mavericks icon Shawn Bradley reveals tragic fate after horrific accident left him paralyzed

Ex-Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley made a great name for himself as an elite defender who protected the rim ever-so-well, being 7’6. Given that he is one of the Top 10 is NBA’s blockers per game, Bradley’s life hasn’t been an easy and swift as one might think since retiring in 2005. To those who are not aware, he was involved in a bicycle accident which left him paralyzed from chest down.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ex-Mavs icon speaks out on tragic fate after accident left him paralyzed

Ex-Dallas Mavs center Shawn Bradley made a name for himself in the NBA as an excellent shot-blocker, as the 7’6″ big man finished in the top-ten of NBA players in the blocker per game statistic all-time. However, since retiring in 2005, Bradley’s post-NBA life hasn’t always been easy, as he suffered a tragic bicycle accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the ex-Mavs center spoke out on the tragic accident.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Bradley
enstarz.com

Gary Burgess Heartbreaking Cause of Death: Did the ITV Reporter Die Due To Lung Tumor or Cancer?

Television journalist from ITV, Gary Burgess, reportedly passed away recently in his sleep on New Year's Day. The reporter died at Jersey Hospice at 42 years old. His husband, Alan Burgess, confirmed that he died in a lengthy post on Facebook. It read, "It is with great sadness that I need to announce the death of my wonderful husband Gary on Saturday 1 January. After many years of fighting cancer, Gary died peacefully in his sleep in Jersey Hospice.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal Thoughts#Sports Illustrated#Dodge#New Jersey Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Biking
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Retired 7-foot-6 NBA star Shawn Bradley has been 'battling suicidal thoughts' after being left paralyzed in tragic bike crash last year: 'They creep in - and they're real'

Shawn Bradley says he has been battling suicidal thoughts since the bicycle crash that left the 7-foot-6 retired NBA center paralyzed one year ago. 'Maybe it'd be better if this was just all over,' Bradley told Sports Illustrated. 'Yes, those thoughts creep in -- and they're real. I can't ever imagine myself acting on those thoughts, but I definitely have them.'
NBA
The Independent

The Independent

427K+
Followers
155K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy