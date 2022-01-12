ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Broken’ Patrick Mahomes vs. broken Ben Roethlisberger: Who will prevail?

By PJ Green
KSNT News
 14 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a viral clip in November, former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back and current ESPN commentator Ryan Clark said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was broken because of the team’s early season offensive struggles.

Officials selected for Chiefs-Steelers playoff game: why penalties shouldn’t be a factor

That was after the Chiefs beat the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers and were two games into their eight-game winning streak.

Since that point, Mahomes has garnered 2,305 yards, 17 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 93.9 quarterback rating. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense are broken no more.

Clark has gone on to admit the Chiefs have turned it around. “You know what? Broken stuff gets fixed!” he said on ESPN .

While Mahomes receives fanfare and criticism because he’s considered one of the best active quarterbacks in the NFL, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t received much of those criticisms for his less than stellar play this season because of his presumed retirement at the end of this season.

The first time Mahomes and Roethlisberger faced off was in Week 2 of the 2018 season: a shootout in Pittsburgh that ended with a Kansas City win 42-37 in Mahomes’ third career start.

Mahomes threw six touchdowns along with 326 yards while Roethlisberger threw three touchdowns with 452 yards and rushed for one touchdown.

Chiefs team up with Made Mobb for postseason merchandise

Back in those days, Big Ben still had JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown to throw the ball to; now he has receivers Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth as his main options. Solid receiving options but not as phenomenal as JuJu and AB.

Roethlisberger’s receiving options and his age (39) may contribute to why he hasn’t thrown for more than 318 receiving yards all season.

The last time the Chiefs faced the Steelers in the playoffs was in January 2017; an 18-16 defensive battle that saw Pittsburgh beat the Chiefs without scoring a touchdown to go to the AFC championship.

This (potentially final) Mahomes-Roethlisberger matchup could be like that if the defenses come to play like some do in the playoffs.

With the temperature sitting around 32 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff on Sunday night, these teams won’t be limited to the run either.

While Roethlisberger will look to keep his farewell tour going, he’ll be staring down an aggressive, blitz-heavy defense that looks to stop him cold and a similar version of his old self at quarterback in Mahomes.

If the Steelers can run on the Chiefs’ vulnerable run defense, the Steelers will have a chance.

But there’s also a chance of a repeat dominant performance by Mahomes and the Chiefs just like in Week 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Crushing National Title Game Injury

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After splitting the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense for a massive 40-yard gain, Williams tried to make a cut to wiggle by a defender. He stumbled as he tried to make the move and went to the ground on his own when his left leg folded in on itself.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes scares Chiefs fans with cryptic tweet before Wild Card round vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs fans went into a minor panic mode, albeit rather briefly, after Patrick Mahomes sent out a rather cryptic tweet. In the said tweets, it looked like Mahomes is enduring something. He first sent out a confused emoji before writing a five-word note, saying “please don’t make me sad.” Of course Chiefs fans became worried about their star QB’s well-being and mental state.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Here’s the KC Chiefs’ update on Tyreek Hill’s heel ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

The Chiefs entered their week of preparations for Sunday night’s playoff opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium with an air of optimism surrounding three injured players. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and running back Darrel Williams (toe)...
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

HOMOPHOBIC HATERZ TARGET JACKSON MAHOMES!!!

Social media resentment has turned into something just a bit more ugly & concerning for the baby bro of Kansas City's favorite baller. After seemingly annoying a vast array of people in the sport world & beyond . . . Jackson Mahomes is now the victim of nasty name calling.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
KSNT News

KSNT News

