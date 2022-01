Team Canada has officially unveiled its roster for the women's national team that will compete for gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics next month. The roster is led by the country's biggest names, with Marie-Philip Poulin, Natalie Spooner, Sarah Fillier, and Renata Fast among the marquee figures returning to this year's team after guiding Canada to a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeong Chang.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO