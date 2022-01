COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- James Maurice Walker, the man arrested after a 22-year-old woman was found dead on the side of a highway near Cascade, has been found guilty of first-degree murder. According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Walker will spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of The post Man found guilty of murder after dumping 22-year-old woman on side of Highway 24 appeared first on KRDO.

CASCADE, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO