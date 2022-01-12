LAUREL PARK PUSHES BACK JAN. 22 STAKES

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:10 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 11-2-6-3Top choice #1 Argentina Girl (2-1) got pretty well throttled in her debut, but… 1) it was against open maiden rivals versus the state-breds she’ll see here; 2) winner Morning Matcha came right back to win again in allowance company and then ran second in a NY-bred stake at Aqueduct; and 3) show horse Alice Harper graduated next out. For good measure, trainer Juan Vazquez has entered two runners here, and with the other showing no signs of fitting in this company (Time Altering has beaten one horse in her two starts combined, is 15-1 on the morning line, and could easily go off double that if she posts), the suspicion is the latter may have been entered to make the race go for Argentina Girl… #2 Rose Legacy (3-1) gave a respectable account of herself when fourth against similar on debut… Rose Legacy finished behind #6 Phancy Philly (5-2) that day, and the latter certainly looks like a player here. She’ll get Lasix on after back-to-back in-the-money finishes… First-timer #3 Bella Lino (5-1) has a reasonable work tab in preparation, and her dam, A Wing and a Song, was in the money in nine of 12 career starts while earning more than $110,000…

