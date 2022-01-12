ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAUREL PARK PUSHES BACK JAN. 22 STAKES

By The Biz
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Laurel Park stakes scheduled for Jan. 22 will be pushed back a week to Jan. 29, the Maryland Jockey Club told horsemen via text message Wednesday afternoon. That’s one of a series of short-term changes to the racing schedule and to purses the track and the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association...

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Jan. 12

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:10 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 11-2-6-3Top choice #1 Argentina Girl (2-1) got pretty well throttled in her debut, but… 1) it was against open maiden rivals versus the state-breds she’ll see here; 2) winner Morning Matcha came right back to win again in allowance company and then ran second in a NY-bred stake at Aqueduct; and 3) show horse Alice Harper graduated next out. For good measure, trainer Juan Vazquez has entered two runners here, and with the other showing no signs of fitting in this company (Time Altering has beaten one horse in her two starts combined, is 15-1 on the morning line, and could easily go off double that if she posts), the suspicion is the latter may have been entered to make the race go for Argentina Girl… #2 Rose Legacy (3-1) gave a respectable account of herself when fourth against similar on debut… Rose Legacy finished behind #6 Phancy Philly (5-2) that day, and the latter certainly looks like a player here. She’ll get Lasix on after back-to-back in-the-money finishes… First-timer #3 Bella Lino (5-1) has a reasonable work tab in preparation, and her dam, A Wing and a Song, was in the money in nine of 12 career starts while earning more than $110,000…
The Courier Journal

Churchill Downs CEO says 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert’s ‘case is without merit’

Less than four months from the 2022 Kentucky Derby, the fallout of last year’s race is still being sorted out. Churchill Downs Inc. imposed a two-year ban on Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert last summer after his horse, Medina Spirit, won the 2021 Derby — and subsequently tested positive for betamethasone. This month, Baffert's attorneys drafted a complaint in pursuit of a settlement that would allow Baffert to compete in the upcoming Derby, its 148th running. ...
Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: January 12

Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. Racing at Laurel Park was cancelled last week, due to weather and track issues. CHARLES TOWN RACES. Racing at Charles Town was cancelled last week,...
wdrb.com

Baffert drafting lawsuit to enter colts in 2022 Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs vows to fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The legal fight for the 2021 Kentucky Derby -- and access to the race in 2022 -- is in the starting gate, and the call has gone out: "Lawyers up." Attorneys for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert have made it known that they are drafting a complaint to obtain an injunction to force Churchill Downs to allow Baffert's colts to run in the Kentucky Derby this May. Churchill Downs, in a public statement and in statements by CEO Bill Carstanjen, who spoke with The New York Times, have said in essence, "We're not budging."
“GREAT PROGRESS” REPORTED ON LAUREL PARK TRACK

Laurel Park won’t race Friday or Saturday. But – if all goes according to plan, which is a pretty big “if” – racing could resume as early as Sunday, Maryland Jockey Club acting president Mike Rogers told horsemen on a Zoom call Jan. 11. The...
The Baltimore Sun

Renewed concerns emerge over racing surface at Laurel Park after winter weather prompts cancellations

After another week of canceled racing and training days, the Maryland Jockey Club and its parent company, The Stronach Group, are confronting renewed concerns about the viability of the dirt surface at Laurel Park. Track officials met with frustrated horsemen over Zoom on Tuesday afternoon, trying to explain why the surface has responded poorly to winter weather in the wake of a $3.5 million ...
Nicholls sets sights on Dublin Racing Festival prizes

Paul Nicholls is ready to take on the cream of the Irish in their own back yard at Leopardstown next month, with Frodon, Clan Des Obeaux and Greaneteen being readied for the Dublin Racing Festival. Frodon, winner of the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal, and dual King George VI...
MARYLAND-BRED STEEPLECHASE BONUSES UNVEILED

The Maryland Horse Breeders Association (MHBA) Board of Directors recently voted unanimously to begin an award program for Breeder, Owner and Stallion bonuses for registered Maryland-breds at sanctioned steeplechase race meets in Maryland. The MHBA will pay these bonus awards for those participants that qualify. Beginning in 2022, registered Maryland-bred...
PREAKNESS “ART OF RACING” COMPETITION LAUNCHED

1/STand the Maryland Jockey Club have partnered with the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) to launch The Art of Racing, a unique art competition to honor the second jewel of the Triple Crown Series and its impact on Baltimore. Established more than four decades ago, the relationship between the...
PARX RACING CANCELS JAN. 11 CARD

Parx Racing has canceled its Tuesday, January 11 race card because of the weather. At noon time, it is 21 degrees in Bensalem, PA, where the track is located, and feels like 9 degrees. The predicted high for the day is 23. Racing is scheduled to resume Wednesday, Jan. 12,...
