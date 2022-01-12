House Republican Compares D.C. Vaccine Mandate to Holocaust

The fourth-ranking Democrat in the House wants to put her most stubborn colleagues in a corner. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) wrote a Tuesday letter to the House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker requesting that Capitol law enforcement begin confining lawmakers who refuse to comply with the mask requirement to plexiglass “isolation boxes” that would sequester them from other members of Congress. “This callous disregard for House rules endangers the health of members of Congress and the professional staff whose physical presence is required to ensure continuity of government,” Clark wrote. “That is why, in addition to imposing fines, I am requesting that your office begin requiring members who fail to comply with this rule to attend the House floor from the isolation boxes in the House gallery.” Lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have been fined tens of thousands of dollars for refusing to don masks while on the House floor.

