Congress & Courts

House Republican Compares D.C. Vaccine Mandate to Holocaust

By Blake Montgomery
 12 hours ago
Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) took time out of his day Wednesday not only to find a scan of a Nazi administrative form but also to tweet it. Davidson was comparing Washington,...

Laredo Morning Times

GOP congressman compares D.C. vaccine mandate to Nazism, drawing condemnation

WASHINGTON - A Republican member of Congress drew swift condemnation Wednesday after comparing D.C.'s upcoming vaccine mandate to Nazi Germany - marking the latest instance in which a GOP lawmaker has chosen to compare measures intended to quell a public health emergency to Nazi practices that culminated in the genocide of millions of Jews.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol riot committee requests information from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to provide information about his conversations with former president Donald Trump during the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.Select committee chairman Bennie Thompson made the request to Mr McCarthy on Wednesday in a letter asking the California Republican to voluntary provide information to the committee’s probe into “the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating thereto” and proposed that he meet with the committee on 3 or 4 February.“We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
Daily Beast

Why Republicans Won’t Confirm This Renowned Holocaust Scholar

When Deborah Lipstadt was nominated last summer to lead an expanded State Department office as an ambassador to monitor and confront antisemitism abroad, the appointment appeared ready to sail through. Professor Lipstadt is a renowned scholar of the Holocaust, the author of six books, and an expert on contemporary antisemitism in all its shapes and forms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fauci on hot mic calls Republican senator a 'moron' after question on investment disclosures

Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic calling a Republican senator a "moron" during a contentious Capitol Hill hearing on Tuesday. "What a moron, Jesus Christ!" Fauci could be heard saying after being questioned by Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas about disclosing his investments to Congress, which Fauci, the highest-paid federal employee in government, says he has done for decades.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

State Legislature’s Failure To Enact Bipartisan Congressional Map Means Courts Will Likely Intervene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Republican state House lawmakers are advancing a congressional redistricting plan that Democrats call partisan gerrymandering. This comes as the legislature is under increasing pressure to act to avoid delaying the May 17 primary. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the state House of Representatives is considering a House Republican plan to redistrict the state’s 17 congressional districts, one less than the 18 we currently have. The latest GOP map, say Democrats, would give Republicans a partisan advantage. (Photo: Provided) “At the end of the day, the best-case scenario would probably be 12 to 5, twelve Republicans to five Democrats,” state Rep. Scott Conklin, a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Warren Davidson
TheDailyBeast

Assistant House Speaker Requests ‘Isolation Boxes’ for Maskless Members of Congress

The fourth-ranking Democrat in the House wants to put her most stubborn colleagues in a corner. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) wrote a Tuesday letter to the House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker requesting that Capitol law enforcement begin confining lawmakers who refuse to comply with the mask requirement to plexiglass “isolation boxes” that would sequester them from other members of Congress. “This callous disregard for House rules endangers the health of members of Congress and the professional staff whose physical presence is required to ensure continuity of government,” Clark wrote. “That is why, in addition to imposing fines, I am requesting that your office begin requiring members who fail to comply with this rule to attend the House floor from the isolation boxes in the House gallery.” Lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have been fined tens of thousands of dollars for refusing to don masks while on the House floor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

With Trump's first choice in Pa. Senate race gone, another Republican readies a bid

Seven weeks after Republican Sean Parnell dropped out of Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate contest, the GOP primary remains as unsettled as ever. Parnell, who had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, left the field without a clear front-runner. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity surgeon with a national TV audience and a previous New Jersey address, quickly launched a bid from his in-laws' home in the Philadelphia suburbs. He has already spent more than $2.5 million to advertise his nascent campaign, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Holocaust#D C#Jews#Defamation#House#Republican#German#Nazis#Jewish
popville.com

“Norton Vows to Defeat Cruz Bill Blocking D.C. Student Vaccine Mandate”

From Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton’s Office:. “Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today that she would defeat the effort by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to block a bill recently passed by the Council of the District of Columbia that requires students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Cruz, who yesterday announced his intention to introduce a bill to block the mandate, is the fourth member of Congress to try to block a D.C. vaccine policy this Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Capito, congressional Republicans ready arguments in vaccine mandate case

CHARLESTON — With arguments slated for next week before the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and other Republican members of Congress have added their voices in opposition of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for large businesses. Capito was one of 46 members of the U.S. Senate and 136...
CHARLESTON, WV
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

1 in 3 Americans say violence against government can be justified, citing fears of political schism, pandemic

Phil Spampinato had never contemplated the question of whether violence against the government might be justified — at least not in the United States. But as he watched Republicans across the country move to reshape election laws in response to former president Donald Trump’s false fraud claims, the part-time engineering consultant from Dover, Del., said he began thinking differently about “defending your way of life.”
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Twitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Sunday said it permanently banned the personal account of Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for tweets that repeatedly violated the social media's misinformation policy on COVID-19. The congresswoman from Georgia is the first member of Congress to ever have a Twitter account permanently banned.
CONGRESS & COURTS
