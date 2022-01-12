ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost potential on Northshore

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 16 hours ago

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

Cold in the morning!

Some patchy frost is possible on the Northshore in the morning with lows in the mid 30s. Some clouds will briefly move through overnight, but looks like they will move through fast enough that they will not prevent temps from dropping. Clouds at night tend to prevent temperatures from dropping as much. Lows on the South Shore will dip into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunny skies forecast Thursday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Mostly sunny Friday. Highs mid 60s to near 70. Rain chances go up Saturday with a strong cold front moving through the area. Windy weather too. The high will depend on when the front moves through. Cold and windy Sunday. Highs will be near 50. There is the potential for some snow in the North portion of the Northshore Sunday morning. Sunny, cool and breezy Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Sunny and Warmer to End the Week Before More Big Weekend Changes!

Cloudy skies dropped in today and will clear by this evening. That will set the stage for another cold night where some over the North Shore will be awfully close to freezing, so look out for a frosty morning there! Even lows over the South Shore will will be quite cold in the 30s, but I don't think close enough to freezing to bring you any frost. Sunny skies will prevail all the way up until Friday afternoon and that will help to push temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s before an even warmer day arrives ahead of the next winter cold front on Saturday. Highs could very well reach into the lower to mid 70s ahead of the front on Saturday. The cold front is currently forecast to drive through Southeast Louisiana by Saturday afternoon bringing along numerous showers and even a possible thunderstorm or two. As for the severe risk, none has been issued right now but we'll keep close watch on that facet of the forecast the closer we get to then. Look out for Sunday, because it's going to be windy and much colder! Now, some along the North Shores could see a snowflake or two around sunrise Sunday morning but let's be clear... NO ONE will get ANY accumulating snow, and you'll have to live pretty far north in our viewing area (closest to the Mississippi border) to possibly find one. I just wanted to highlight a pretty unusual and rare event that might happen :) After the colder air on Sunday and Monday of next week, sunny skies return and highs will rise through the 60s and back into the 70s by midweek. Have a great day!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warmer Than Average North Texas Temperatures Before A Weekend Freeze

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It is going to be a great day, filled with sunshine and afternoon temperatures climbing above normal — into the 70s. Yes, 70s! That is nearly 15° above normal for January. So, grab the sunglasses and jackets as our morning temperatures are in the 30s in 40s. Friday is looking mild as well, but with more cloud cover and breezy southerly winds gusting to 30 mph. Our morning starts in the low 40s and we once again warm into the low 70s. Great weather to start the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Enjoy the next 2 days...
FORT WORTH, TX

