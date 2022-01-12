ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Highest rated beer in Oregon

By Stacker
KTVZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you....

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

How the Property Crime Rate in Oregon Compares to the Nation

Communities and police departments across the United States are grappling with rising rates of deadly violence, as the U.S. murder rate reached its highest level in nearly two and a half decades in 2020. Despite the recent surge in homicides, however, most Americans face a far higher risk of being the victim of crimes that […]
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon Brewers Guild announces 2022 Zwickelmania dates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Brewers Guild announced Thursday the return of their 14th annual Zwickelmania® event. The statewide open-house style celebration of Oregon craft breweries will be returning safely in-person in February and is free to attend. As in previous years, the event will be held on two separate weekends, highlighting Portland breweries on Saturday, Feb. 19 and then statewide on Saturday, Feb. 26.
KTVZ

Girl Scout Cookies season is back – and there’s a new one to try: ‘Adventurefuls’

PORTLAND, Ore, (KTVZ) — Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington has kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season, and with it comes a brand-new cookie. For the first time, Girl Scouts will offer Adventurefuls™, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt—and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite. Adventurefuls joins a lineup of nine iconic Girl Scout Cookies for sale in Oregon and Southwest Washington, including favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas® and Tagalongs®.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
24/7 Wall St.

How the Smoking Rate in Nevada Compares to the Nation

Nearly half a million Americans annually die as a result of smoking, the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smoking. Smoking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the […]
NEVADA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Tasting#Anheuser Busch Inbev#Beer Industry#World Of Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#The Brewers Association#Molson Coors
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products. Kraft Heinz announced a few days ago that...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alaska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 812,577 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 248 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alaska, deaths attributable to the […]
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Hawaii sees massive COVID surge of 500% over the past two weeks, while Omicron cases grow rapidly in Midwest and Northwest: Ohio sets new daily case record of 12,502 as doctors plead 'help' in full-page ad begging residents to get vaccinated

The Omicron variant is driving a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in a number of states, with Hawaii now leading the nation in the rate of increase. New York, Georgia and Texas are all seeing major surges in new COVID cases, which are up more than 100 percent in the past two weeks in those states, according to new data on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTVZ

Where people in Portland, Oregon are moving to most

Where people in Portland, Oregon are moving to most. Stacker compiled a list of where people in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Portland, Oregon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Omicron: Oregon Update

Omicron variant of the coronavirus is now likely the dominant strain in Oregon, overtaking delta as the primary variant causing COVID-19 in the state, an Oregon Health Authority senior health adviser said last week. “We think Oregon is experiencing the same exponential increase that we’re seeing nationally,” Dr. Melissa Sutton said. As of last Tuesday, 13 specimens from Oregon infections were confirmed to be omicron, Sutton said.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy