ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Record high rent and house prices continue in 2022

By Brian Brennan
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYEgS_0dk81HyG00

The Tucson Association of Realtors has released their annual report for 2021. Home prices and rental rates continued to rise from 2020 levels and reached all-time highs.

Home prices soared in 2021with the median sales price for the Tucson area increasing 23% to $314,000. The Tucson Association of Realtors says limited inventory continues to clash with high demand and new construction has not been able to keep up.

“The material costs have gone up and wait times are longer,” said Long Realty Real Estate Agent Matthew Landau. “You can see it even if you tried to buy an appliance it is taking longer.”

Landau says some of the biggest price jumps in southern Arizona occurred in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties, along with the suburbs surrounding the city of Tucson.

“You have Oro valley, new developments in Marana, you go over to Sahuarita there's still developments, west side, east side, you go down near Vail there’s new developments popping up everywhere,” said Landau.

Rent is also on the rise. In December, the cost to rent a single-family residence went up more than 13% from the year before. The average is over 1800 dollars a month.

“I’ve seen single family homes, depending on where you are in town, anywhere from $1400 to $2500 and up,” he said.

Landau says sky-high rents are a perfect reason to consider buying a home. Saying your monthly mortage could be less than what you are paying in rent.

“You are building your own equity, it's an investment,” he said. “If you are lucky enough to do it, put money in your own pocket.”

But with interest rates expected to rise over the next year, the Tucson Association of Realtors says housing affordability concerns will continue in 2022.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Cochise, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
City
Vail, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Sahuarita, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Marana, AZ
Local
Arizona Real Estate
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy