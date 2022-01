There's a new Whitney Houston documentary that's currently in production. This time, Houston's life before fame is the central focus. The documentary, titled, Whitney Houston in Focus, is directed by Benjamin Alfonsi in conjunction with photographer Bette Marshall. Marshall and Houston were close friends, meeting when Houston was just 18 years old. Within three years, Houston would sign to Clive Davis' Arista Records and shot to music stardom. Marshall captured Houston through a photographer for seven years. There's also an accompanying book Marshall is publishing, set for release in Feb 2022 in commemoration of Houston's 10-year anniversary of her death.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO