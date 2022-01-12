ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi continues to give financial aid to students who can already afford college, report shows

By Molly Minta
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 14 hours ago

Mississippi continued to disproportionately subsidize in-state tuition for white, wealthier students at the expense of working class students of color last school year, according to the annual report released Thursday by the Post-Secondary Education Financial Assistance Board.

Last year, Mississippi continued to spend almost half of its limited financial aid budget on programs that mainly benefit students whose families can already afford to pay for college, according to the report.

Of the 24,797 students who received state aid last school year, 20% were from poor families that make less than $30,000 a year. Nearly 50% of recipients came from families with an annual income greater than $75,000. In Mississippi, the median household income is $45,000.

Broken down by race, the gap is starker. Seventy percent of students who received state aid were white while 20% were Black. Those percentages are nearly identical to OSFA’s report last year.

The demographic breakdown also remained unchanged for each of the state’s three financial aid programs. The Higher Education Legislative Plan for Needy Students, or HELP, grant — the only state aid program that takes need into account — continued to be the most racially equitable. The vast majority of recipients of the Mississippi Eminent Scholars Grant, or MESG, were white students.

A significant reason why working class students of color are disproportionately shut out from state financial aid has to do with the programs’ eligibility requirements. Low-income students who are eligible for the Pell Grant are automatically excluded from the Mississippi Tuition Assistance Grant, the most common aid award. HELP and MESG both have relatively high ACT requirements for Mississippi, where the average score is a 20. The minimum ACT score for HELP is a 20, and a 29 for MESG.

Overall, the number of students receiving state aid fell by 1,525. MESG was the only program that saw growth in the number of recipients.

Join our member community

Members who voluntarily pay to support nonprofit news keep our reporting free for all Mississippians.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGcsD_0dk80kL000
Jennifer Rogers, director of the Office of State Financial Aid. Credit: Eric J. Shelton, Mississippi Today/Report For America

At its meeting Thursday, the Post-Secondary Board touched on potential reasons for this decline. Jennifer Rogers, who directs the Office of Student Financial Aid, said she had expected to see the number of recipients increase. Her office, which oversees state aid programs, had started accepting ACT superscores last year, making it easier for students to qualify. COVID may have affected that. She said it could also be that the state is “maxed out” on the number of students who meet the eligibility criteria for the three financial aid programs.

The board also discussed OSFA’s budget. Last session, for the third year in a row, the agency needed to request an additional appropriation from the Legislature. But for the coming fiscal year, Rogers said her office did not need to ask for deficit spending.

That could impact prospects for the Mississippi One Grant, the new financial aid program that the board proposed last year. In writing the One Grant, the board wanted to create a program that would stay on budget to avoid asking the Legislature for more dollars.

The One Grant has yet to be taken up this session. If passed, it would increase the disparities already present in Mississippi’s state financial aid.

“What I’m hearing is this session is very full and it’s gonna be difficult to address this and get it worked out and get a bill passed,” said Jim Turcotte, board chairman. “I do think that there’s an agreement that we need to do something different because the programs as they are are not sustainable over time."

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Lawsuit accuses 16 major universities, including Yale and Northwestern, of illegally collaborating to limit students' financial aid

A new lawsuit accuses 16 universities of illegally restricting financial aid, The Wall Street Journal reported. It says schools like Duke and Yale illegally weighed students' abilities to pay when determining aid. The plaintiffs are seeking damages and an end to schools' collaboration in calculating financial need. A new lawsuit...
COLLEGES
Vice

Yale and Columbia Are Ripping Off Financial Aid Students, Lawsuit Says

More than a dozen of the nation’s top universities—including Ivy League universities Yale, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Cornell, and the University of Pennsylvania—allegedly used their financial aid policies to rip off more than 170,000 students for hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a lawsuit filed in Illinois Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chronicle

Commentary: Now’s the Time to Pursue Financial Aid for College

Washington state’s two-year colleges consistently rank as some of the best in the country for graduation rates, student success and affordability. Centralia College is certainly proud of those things. However, there’s one ranking that has Washington state educators cringing. Washington state is ranked 44th worst in the country...
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
usustatesman.com

Qualifying students aren’t applying for financial aid

Every year, the federal government sets aside millions of dollars to help college students with financial needs pay for their education through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. According to members of Utah State University’s President Cabinet, for the last two years especially, all of this money...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Financial Aid#College#Osfa#Mesg#The Pell Grant
SFGate

Yale, MIT, other colleges sued for colluding to hold down financial aid packages

More than a dozen top U.S. colleges including Yale, Columbia and MIT were sued for allegedly conspiring to manipulate the admissions system to hold down financial aid for students and benefit wealthy applicants. The proposed antitrust class action lawsuit, filed Sunday in federal court in Chicago, accuses the university "cartel"...
COLLEGES
fox32chicago.com

Northwestern, U. of Chicago accused of limiting financial aid for students

CHICAGO - Northwestern University, The University of Chicago and other top schools are accused of working together to limit financial aid for students. A lawsuit was filed this week in Illinois against 16 universities across the US. Five former students are accusing the schools of using the same formula to...
CHICAGO, IL
kychamberbottomline.com

Increased student financial aid legislation clears first legislative hurdle

A bill that would require high school students to complete Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) documents before graduation passed through the House Education Committee Tuesday. House Bill 126, legislation aiming to improve access to higher education, would provide awareness of costs and opportunities for aid when students consider...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Mississippi Today

Mississippi’s plan for $1.6 billion in pandemic relief for education approved by the feds

The U.S. Department of Education has approved Mississippi’s plan for spending pandemic-related education funds and released the last third of the money to the state. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund is intended to help schools run safely throughout the pandemic and increase opportunities for students whose educational experience has been negatively impacted. The fund was first created in March 2020 in the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and has been replenished multiple times throughout the pandemic by federal legislation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
msstate.edu

Mississippi State continues mask requirement through Feb. 1

STARKVILLE, Miss.—As classes resume Jan. 18 in the face of a major Covid-19 “Omicron” variant outbreak across the nation, region and state, Mississippi State University will require masks to be worn inside all university buildings. Effective Monday, Jan. 10, the requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
news8000.com

16 top colleges sued, accused of colluding on financial aid

(CNN) — Sixteen top U.S. universities, including Duke, Vanderbilt and Northwestern, are being sued by five former students claiming those schools may be involved in antitrust violations in the way those institutions worked together in determining financial aid awards for students, according to the lawsuit filed in a U.S. District Court in Illinois.
COLLEGES
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy