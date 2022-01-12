ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski out vs. Wake Forest with non-COVID illness

By Connor Grott
 12 hours ago
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss the Blue Devils' game at Wake Forest on Wednesday night because of a non-COVID-related illness, the school announced.

The university said assistant Jon Scheyer will serve as the Blue Devils' interim head coach for Wednesday's matchup against the Demon Deacons.

Duke had games against Clemson and Notre Dame postponed late last month due to COVID-19 issues within its program. The Blue Devils returned to action Jan. 4 and beat Georgia Tech, but the team then suffered a home loss to Miami on Saturday.

"They were in isolation," Krzyzewski told reporters after the team returned from its coronavirus-related pause. "When you have it, you're in isolation, so you're in your room, you're not allowed to do anything. It's not like these guys are getting ahead.

"It went through just about our whole team. We're not in the shape that we have been in before and so it's going to take some time to ramp up."

The 74-year-old Krzyzewski also missed one game in January 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols after a family member tested positive for the virus. At the time, the longtime Blue Devils coach said he tested negative.

After Wednesday's road game at Wake Forest (13-3), the Blue Devils (12-2) are scheduled to host N.C. State on Saturday.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal returns to COVID-19 protocols

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal missed Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after entering the NBA's COVID-19 protocols for the second time in less than three weeks. Beal entered the league's health and safety protocols Dec. 23 and returned after missing a week. The...
