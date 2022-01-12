How Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatchers deal with winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Getting stranded or stuck on the road is an unfortunate scenario that some Middle Tennesseans find themselves in after winter weather strikes. Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) dispatchers are ready for the influx of calls soon after snow and ice make their way to the area.

Brad Lingle, a dispatcher at THP, said last week was a busy one.

“This last snow day or two from the sixth and the seventh, we had roughly 100% call volume increase compared to the last week’s two-day period,” Lingle said.

Lingle said there are usually more calls after winter weather, and many of them are similar.

“More activity, more wrecks, more motorists assists, you know, people sliding off the roadway, requesting assistance to get back on the roadway.”

With winter weather in the forecast, they made sure they had full staffing.

“We worked longer hours. We had more people here on phone calls on the radio,” Lingle said. “So, it’s you know, you got to do what you got to do hunker down and do everything you can.”

Lingle said that being a dispatcher is rewarding and if you think you have what it takes, they are hiring .

“We’re currently hiring in all centers, Jackson, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville. All four centers are hiring. The job opening closes on the 27th, so if you’re interested definitely get your application in before then.”

“You know, it’s a job every day is you know, we have a plan for every day. Assist the citizens as best as we can protect our troopers make sure everybody stays safe,” Lingle said. “But every day is different. You know, our mission stays the same. But every day is a new day every day brings its own challenges. And it’s it’s a great team to be a part of.”

