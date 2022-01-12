NWS: Winter storm system to impact region this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Much of Southwest and Central Virginia will stay relatively quiet weather-wise before a winter storm impacts the region during the weekend. For Thursday morning, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures starting in the cold 20s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s. A weak cold front will approach from the west, but little moisture will be associated with the frontal boundary. There is the chance for spotty light rain and snow showers west of the Blue Ridge later in the day. However, little to no accumulation is anticipated. Western slopes of Highland, Pocahontas, and Greenbrier counties could see a little more than an inch of snowfall. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s and 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO