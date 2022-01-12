'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Picks up a Big Awards Nomination

Since the first ‘Karate Kid’ film came out in 1984, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) have been pop culture icons. After ‘Cobra Kai’ premiered in 2018, it introduced these two characters and their legendary rivalry to a new generation of audience. While the young characters are important to the storyline and their respective actors portray them superlatively, the interactions between LaRusso and Lawrence are at a different level. Macchio and Zabka set the screen on fire every time they are together on screen. If this has made you wonder whether these reel enemies are friends in real life, this is what you need to know.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO