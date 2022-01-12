Oceanside homeowners call for downsizing of proposed senior living facility

A battle is brewing over a proposed assisted living facility that could be built in Oceanside.

Most residents are OK with a senior living facility coming to their neighborhood, but they are rejecting the size that Sunrise Development is proposing.

"It's not in scale with the neighborhood," says Marty Sazlberg.

She says the building, which is being proposed at over 45 feet, is too tall.

The developer wants to build the facility in an empty lot, but homeowners say the height would destroy the neighborhood's residential appeal.

"A shorter building, that's what we want," says Frank Gordon.

Other homeowners like Jose Delgado, who lives a few doors away from the proposed facility, say he doesn't mind the facility and thinks it will actually help the neighborhood.

News 12 called the developer but did not hear back by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The zoning board says it will send out its ruling by mail.