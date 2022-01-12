ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-year-old boy taken to hospital after he was shot on Carl Court, Louisville police say

By Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 8-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was shot Wednesday afternoon on Carl Court in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Fourth Division officers responded about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting in the 1800 block of Carl Court and were told on scene that the 8-year-old boy was getting taken to the hospital by a family member, per LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said officers located the vehicle taking the child to the hospital on Seventh Street at Magnolia Avenue, with the boy then getting transferred to an ambulance and taken to Norton Children's Hospital.

'Why did you do this?' Three pregnant women fatally shot in Louisville in six weeks

The boy has "what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries at this time," Mitchell said.

No suspects have been identified, and police did not share additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD or submit tips via p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=563#.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

