Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO