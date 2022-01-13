ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

More than 100 Philadelphia schools virtual this week; teachers' union sounding alarm

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw9Jg_0dk7vtgc00

The union representing Philadelphia school teachers is demanding a pause to in-person learning.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers wants the district to implement a standard safety plan amid rising COVID cases.

"Our members continue to sound the alarm about the untenable conditions in our buildings. It is past time for our collective concerns to be taken seriously. The Mayor, the Superintendent, and the School Board, must respond with a jointly developed safety plan that addresses the concerns we have repeatedly laid out," said PFT President Jerry T. Jordan.

The PFT is also calling on the district to provide PPE, including masks, expand testing to include asymptomatic students, and ensure there is a certified nurse in every school.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite said Wednesday afternoon that the district is committed to keeping students in school with guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

More than 100 schools have moved to virtual learning this week due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Covid#Superintendent#The School Board#Pft#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy