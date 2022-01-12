ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt's 5pm Wednesday Forecast - Warmer and dry for Thursday before a weekend wintry mix

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWarmer and dry Thursday before A series of front springs a significant drop this weekend. Warmer...

KSNT

Mild Thursday before wintry weather returns Friday night

Overnight temperatures only drop back into the lower 50s with a light breeze and areas of clouds still passing through during the night. We’ll clear out again heading into Thursday with highs into the middle 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather. The wind should still be fairly weak in the 5-15mph range for Thursday, as well. The warmer air will come to an end by the time we close out the work week as a cold front is then expected to move through on Friday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast as well as cooler weather.
Janna's Thursday Forecast

Milder and quiet Thursday, but wind and extreme cold move back in to start the weekend. A powerful storm possible early next week...
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Warmer for Thursday

Thursday we'll get another boost in temperatures, hitting the lower 40's for highs through the afternoon! Clouds will be overhead with a few peeks of sun, as winds remain calm. A weak boundary will drop in to wrap the week, and will cause the warmer than normal temperatures to drop heading into the weekend. Flurries maybe possible through the next two days, but nothing that should cause too much trouble.
WDSU

Sunny and Warmer to End the Week Before More Big Weekend Changes!

Cloudy skies dropped in today and will clear by this evening. That will set the stage for another cold night where some over the North Shore will be awfully close to freezing, so look out for a frosty morning there! Even lows over the South Shore will will be quite cold in the 30s, but I don't think close enough to freezing to bring you any frost. Sunny skies will prevail all the way up until Friday afternoon and that will help to push temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s before an even warmer day arrives ahead of the next winter cold front on Saturday. Highs could very well reach into the lower to mid 70s ahead of the front on Saturday. The cold front is currently forecast to drive through Southeast Louisiana by Saturday afternoon bringing along numerous showers and even a possible thunderstorm or two. As for the severe risk, none has been issued right now but we'll keep close watch on that facet of the forecast the closer we get to then. Look out for Sunday, because it's going to be windy and much colder! Now, some along the North Shores could see a snowflake or two around sunrise Sunday morning but let's be clear... NO ONE will get ANY accumulating snow, and you'll have to live pretty far north in our viewing area (closest to the Mississippi border) to possibly find one. I just wanted to highlight a pretty unusual and rare event that might happen :) After the colder air on Sunday and Monday of next week, sunny skies return and highs will rise through the 60s and back into the 70s by midweek. Have a great day!
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A little warmer Thursday before another bout of winter weather

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Wednesday evening! The high pressure system that’s been bringing us lots of sunshine the past couple days is moving offshore and a low pressure system will soon develop just off the South Carolina coast. Clouds will gradually increase tonight as a result. Overnight lows will also be slightly warmer. Still cold though, right around freezing in the low 30s.
KSLA

Warmer Thursday then changes by this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very warm on your Thursday, getting up to the 70s! However, it will not last too long because it will cool back down to the 50s by this weekend. Overnight, there will be a few passing clouds, but nothing major. Still completely dry conditions with no rain. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than what we woke up to this morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s to the lower 40s. There is a chance for frost in the morning, so you may need to allow a couple extra minutes on your morning commute.
KLFY.com

Thursday's Forecast...

Looking like a beautiful Thursday of weather in Acadiana. A cold morning will be followed by a comfortably warmer afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
wbrz.com

Thursday AM Forecast: Looking ahead to weekend rain

Clear skies will stick around through the work week, and rain is back for the weekend. Today & Tonight: Skies will be clear today! Temperatures will warm well into the 60s this afternoon with highs near 65°. Tonight, temperatures will stay out of the 30s, but it will still be cold, in the low 40s.
abccolumbia.com

Wintry Mix on This Weekend?

Is there going to be some wintry weather here Saturday night into Sunday? That’s all that everyone is asking me today. So it seems like the right time to chat about this. As you know, we get snow, ice, or freezing rain occasionally around here. But in order for that to happen, EVERYTHING has to come together just right. As for this weekend, YES, the ingredients COULD come together for a wintry mix. BUT it’s TOO EARLY to say for certain. It essentially boils down to this. Will we have enough cold air in place? The two maps below show two possibilities.
WLOS.com

Some wintry weather Thursday night before a bigger snow threat this weekend

WLOS — This is the latest information as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Click here to get the latest forecast. Thursday starts out mostly clear with cold conditions but despite that, temperatures are going to warm up for the afternoon. In fact, Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week as highs climb into the low 50s.
WFMJ.com

Wintry mix returns again Thursday

After an overnight wintry mix, Thursday will start off a little bit on the cloudier side. Temperatures heading out the door will be in the low to mid 30’s. Clouds are expected to thicken once again pushing towards the second half of the day. A disturbance will move in later in the evening sparking up the chance for another wintry mix.
KTSM

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Cold start to the day but back to the 60s this afternoon☀️ – before our next cold front moves in this weekend❄️

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Hope you are having a great Wednesday! Well we are expecting to be back in the 60s today and staying with us until the end of the workweek. Tonight however, we are expecting freezing temperatures at 30 degrees, so bundle up!🧥🧣🧤 Make sure to bring your plants […]
EL PASO, TX

