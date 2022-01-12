ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Technical Discussion: From milder weather to another Arctic blast to a coastal storm... busy busy!

By Scot Haney
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few flurries are trying to fall over the Northwest Hills, but it's looking dry through Sunday. The sun will help us get in to the 40s shortly. The shoreline will get close to 50! These southerly winds will keep it relatively mild tonight. Friday will be a seasonably comfortable day...

AccuWeather

Here we go again? 2 more winter storms could be brewing

Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Connecticut State
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Next arctic blast arrives Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is some leftover lake effect snow this morning mainly east of Cleveland. It will be a better travel day as we recover from the winter storm. Mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures around 30 degrees. A cold front tracks through the area tomorrow. This will be...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
Hickory Daily Record

Another Arctic blast ushered in by an Alberta clipper

Deja vu this week as an Alberta clipper ushers in another Arctic blast of cold air. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast. Senate returns to debate voting rights bill today; Texas synagogue hostage-taker update; and more. Things to know today: Manchin, Sinema under fire as voting rights debate begins;...
ENVIRONMENT
6abc

Massive winter storm slams East Coast, with another arctic blast in tow

Millions of Americans are facing treacherous weather as a massive storm system slams the eastern United States. The storm that brought heavy snow, ice and tornadoes from the Midwest to the Southeast over the weekend is moving through the Northeast on Monday morning, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Really Chilly Morning, Sunny Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coldest air of the season has arrived. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday morning. Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida. As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s. The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.
MIAMI, FL
WAFB

Arctic blast arriving soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be trending warmer over the next couple of days, but that will take a radical change as we end the week. We’ll have a few more clouds in the forecast Tuesday, but we remain dry. The morning start will be chilly (mid 30°s), but the afternoon will feel really comfortable (upper 60°s). It will be significantly warmer on Wednesday as strong southerly flow returns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Another brief taste of Arctic air midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover throughout the overnight hours with lows falling either at or just below freezing. The ‘Full Wolf Moon’ will be at it’s peak just after sunset and viewing conditions should be good throughout the early evening before clouds move in.
LAWTON, OK
WHEC TV-10

First Alert: Tracking a brief warm-up before another arctic blast arrives

ROCHESTER, NY. (WHEC) — Fairly uneventful weather ahead for today with sun and clouds and a few flurries. Temps today in the 20s with a bit of a breeze. Cold is the story this evening as temps will briefly drop into the single digits and low teens to start the night but then start to climb as a warm front approaches with a little bit of snow during the overnight hours.
ROCHESTER, NY

