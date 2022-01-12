ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US oil inventories dropped -4.6m barrels, WTI extending rally

Cover picture for the articleUS commercial crude oil inventories dropped -4.6m barrels in the week ending January 7. At 413.3m barrels, crude oil inventories are about -8% below the five year average for this time of year. Gasoline...

MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
forexlive.com

WTI crude oil futures settle at eight $82.12

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $82.12. That's down $0.52 or -0.63%. The high price today reached $80.94 while the low extended to $81.78. The high price did stall ahead of the high from yesterday $83.07. The cycle high and high for 2021 came in at...
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Running Out of Steam

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has acted a bit sluggish during the trading session on Thursday, but quite frankly that is not a huge surprise considering just how parabolic we have been as of late. That being said, the market is sitting just below the $82.50 level, and probably keeping a close eye on that $85 level above, an area that had been resistance and of course is a large, round, psychologically “midcentury” level.
Vice

US Oil Production Will Surge to an All-Time High in 2023

Climate change be damned: U.S. oil production is about to soar to new heights. In spite of President Joe Biden’s pledge to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, U.S. drillers will shatter their pre-pandemic record for pulling dirty crude out of the ground in 2023, according to a new official estimate released Tuesday.
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
investing.com

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Fell by 4.5 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA

Investing.com — Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles fell more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories dropped by 4.553 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a draw of 1.904 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating...
WGME

Cost of oil per barrel could surpass $100 in 2022

The cost of oil could reach $100 a barrel this year. That translates to higher prices at the gas pump. Some analysts predict they’ll go up another 40-cents or more. The last time oil prices were that high was 2014. Crude oil is trading around $85. Experts blame high...
actionforex.com

EURUSD and US Equities Jump after Strong Inflation Data

The EURUSD price jumped sharply in the overnight session as investors reflected on the latest American consumer price index (CPI) data. The pair rose to the highest level since November 11 after data showed that the country’s inflation jumped to the highest level since 1982. The headline CPI rose to 7% while core CPI that excludes the volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.5%. In total, the price of the basket that the statistics agency considers, rose from $277.95 to $278.80. Therefore, the pair rose mostly because analysts believe that inflation has peaked. Later today, the US will publish the latest producer price index (PPI) data.
marketpulse.com

Oil rally continues, gold choppy

Oil prices are trading back around their highest levels since late October after another surge on Tuesday. The rally continues as OPEC continues to miss output targets and Libya reportedly struggles to ramp up production again. There was some good news as Kazakhstan looks set to get back to pre-disruption levels in a couple of days.
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
Reuters

Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above...
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
