Am Law 100 Firms Make Strategic Plays for Lucrative Business Consultancy Markets

HAPPY IN HYBRID? - The number of law firms willing to hire fully remote associates on a case-by-case basis is inching upward. But if you thought Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s recent announcement of a blanket “work from anywhere” policy would suddenly spawn a wave of copycats, you must have been thinking of associate salary bumps… or annual associate bonuses…or special semi-annual associate bonuses. Anyway, as Law.com’s Dan Packel reports, evidence suggests most firms and associates are content with hybrid arrangements. Andrew Glynn, a recruiter and managing director with Major, Lindsey & Africa’s associate practice group, speculated that most firms haven’t taken a strong, public position on the issue in part because most associates seem to be comfortable with a setup that gives them the option of coming to the office without the obligation to hoof it there five days a week. “Most associates really want an office; they want an ability to go into an office,” said the former Seyfarth Shaw associate. “For example, I would say I’ve gone to the office once in the past two years, but I would never give up my office. It’s nice to know I can get away.”

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO