LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey to go back on the job following New Year’s Eve shots-fired incident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The chief of the Little Rock Police Department will be back at the helm Thursday after being placed on administrative leave after he fired his weapon when responding to a call on New Year’s Eve.

Chief Keith Humphrey was reinstated Wednesday by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., though the criminal investigation by the Arkansas State Police and the LRPD Internal Affairs unit continues. Those probes are standard protocol following officer-involved shootings.

He is scheduled to resume active-duty Thursday.

According to the LRPD, Humphrey encountered an armed disturbance in front of a convenience store on Asher Avenue on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators said a suspect in the case, 29-year-old Taz Hayes, shot at a victim as Humphrey was getting out of his car, at which point the chief fired back at Hayes.

The victim in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Hayes was not injured in the incident but was taken into custody and charged with first-degree battery.

