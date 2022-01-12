Dauphin County down in crisis intervention workers; efforts underway to recruit and retain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Commissioner George Hartwick says Dauphin County is down six crisis intervention employees. He says they play a vital role in helping people deal with mental health issues, especially during the pandemic.

“They are on the front lines,” Hartwick said. “They can’t work remotely, they have to help people in the field, and at times, putting themselves in harms way.”

Hartwick says some who have left, found other jobs that are less stressful with equal or better pay.

The county has obtained funding that could make the job more attractive for potential candidates and current crisis intervention staff. They will offer bonuses of $5,000 to current employees and a $4,000 bonus to new workers after a year on the job.

Hartwick says the money is available through Perform Care surplus monies for Medicaid-funded behavioral health services within southcentral Pennsylvania and current crisis workers will receive their bonus by the end of January.

