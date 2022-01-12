ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Dauphin County down in crisis intervention workers; efforts underway to recruit and retain

By Mark Hall
abc27 News
abc27 News
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oi3yK_0dk7sqDU00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Commissioner George Hartwick says Dauphin County is down six crisis intervention employees. He says they play a vital role in helping people deal with mental health issues, especially during the pandemic.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“They are on the front lines,” Hartwick said. “They can’t work remotely, they have to help people in the field, and at times, putting themselves in harms way.”

Hartwick says some who have left, found other jobs that are less stressful with equal or better pay.

The county has obtained funding that could make the job more attractive for potential candidates and current crisis intervention staff. They will offer bonuses of $5,000 to current employees and a $4,000 bonus to new workers after a year on the job.

Community resource center opens, offers a variety of services

Hartwick says the money is available through Perform Care surplus monies for Medicaid-funded behavioral health services within southcentral Pennsylvania and current crisis workers will receive their bonus by the end of January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
abc27 News

Pa. Dept. of Environmental Protection declares Jan. 13 as Code Orange Air Quality Day in Midstate

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to a moderately strong temperature inversion with a very light wind that will most likely contribute to a higher range of fine particulate matter, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared Thursday, Jan. 13, as a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. […]
DAUPHIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Dauphin County, PA
Government
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf: Vaccine is strategy to fight COVID-19, not shutdowns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Governor Tom Wolf is brushing aside questions about whether he’ll issue more orders for shutdowns as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 spread quickly and fill Pennsylvania’s hospitals with unvaccinated patients. Gov. Wolf, speaking on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh, reiterated Tuesday that the vaccine is his administration’s strategy for fighting […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Down#Mental Health Issues#Whtm#Perform Care#Medicaid
abc27 News

Cumberland County Commissioners sign resolution to oppose I-83 South Bridge tolling

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Strongly opposing PennDOT’s project that will result in tolling the I-83 South Bridge, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution. The bridge spans the Susquehanna River connecting Dauphin to Cumberland County. According to Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, the project would be catastrophic to residents, businesses, and local roadways in […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy