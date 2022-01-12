ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dori’s tribute to the late Ronnie Spector: ‘She’s got one of the sexier lines in rock ‘n roll history’

By DORI MONSON
MyNorthwest.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen CBS News broke the story about the passing of the iconic singer Ronnie Spector today, I was so sad. It was sadness on many levels. For starters, it reminded me of how I felt when the late rock star Eddie Money died in 2019. He had been on...

People

Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
MUSIC
AL.com

Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78. Spector...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Eddie Money
Variety

Appreciating Ronnie Spector in 10 Essential Songs

Ronnie Spector may have been the quintessential 1960s poster girl, what with her Wall of Sound-posing, mascara-wearing, beehive-donning glory, but the singer — who died on Wednesday of cancer at age 78 — had an even more recognizable voice. Spector’s quavering vibrato and streetwise romanticism defined the sound of a decade, and traveled far beyond. Spector will always be linked with the man who made her his muse: producer, songwriter and one-time husband Phil Spector, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and died in prison almost exactly a year ago. She was signed to Spector’s Phillies Records and saw multiple...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

RIP Ronnie Spector, The Voice That Roared Over the Wall of Sound, Taught the Rolling Stones to Dance

There are just no words to express how much I loved Ronnie Spector. I am so sorry to hear she’s died at age 78. She was a warrior. She was the voice of the Wall of Sound, the leader of the Ronettes, the prize jewel in Phil Spector’s crazy crown of thorns. As Keith Richards wrote in his book, “Life,” she taught the Rolling Stones how to dance, literally how to perform. (see story below) Ronnie never retired. She sued Phil and won. She married Jonathan Greenfield, and they were very happy.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Rock Star#Cbs News#Mtv
Fox News

Ronnie Spector: Celebrities react to '60s icon's death

Ronnie Spector is known for being one of modern pop's formative voices, so it's no wonder that her death at age 78 on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the showbiz industry. Some of Spector's biggest hits like "Be My Baby" are still widely known and recognized for their impact on music history.
MUSIC
Variety

Ronnie Spector, Girl Group Icon and Leader of the Ronettes, Dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, whose hard-edged yet tremulous voice soared on the Ronettes’ girl-group hits of the early ‘60s, died on Wednesday of cancer. She was 78. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan,” reads a statement on Spector’s official website. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ronnie Spector Dead: Brian Wilson, Joan Jett & More Remember Her Legendary ‘Music & Spirit’

Ronnie Spector, known best as the iconic lead singer for ’60s girl group The Ronettes, died on Wednesday (Jan. 12) after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 78 years old. A statement from the family was released on Spector’s website confirming her passing. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” the statement read. “She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Ronnie Spector dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, the singular singer who formed and fronted The Ronettes, died today of at 78. Spector's family revealed the sad news in a message they posted to her official website. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," the statement reads.
CELEBRITIES
