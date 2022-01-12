ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Reebok & Bape To Drop Some New Colorways Of Instapump Fury & Classic Club C 85

Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjRcS_0dk7sZPF00
Source: Reebok / Reebok

Collaborating clothing brands are all the craze these days as hypebeasts and fashionado’s go gaga over two hot brands dropping exclusive capsule collections and the latest collaborative drop will be coming courtesy of Reebok and A Bathing Ape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8yR6_0dk7sZPF00
Source: Reebok / Reebok

A few weeks ago the two teased the upcoming collaboration but now we got a look at what they have in store and it’s going to be a problem. For their highly anticipated drop, Bape will be giving the colorful camouflage treatment to Reebok’s Instapump Fury while keeping it casually clean with the Classic Club C 85. Giving their signature camo imprint on the Instapump Fury’s, Bape decided to get extra colorful with the silhouette instead of going the traditional green camouflage colorway and giving each foot it’s own distinctive color blocking. Meanwhile the Classic Club C 85 will be boasting a clean white look while sporting red and white stitching to make them pop and bears the BAPE logo on the tongue. Definitely a summer banger.

The BAPE x Instapump Fury and Club C 85 are set to drop on January 15 at the tune of $200 and $150 respectively. Check out pics of the upcoming collaboration and let us know if you’ll be picking up either of the pairs some this Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02o1O2_0dk7sZPF00
Source: Reebok / Reebok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tN0vr_0dk7sZPF00
Source: Reebok / Reebok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXIjz_0dk7sZPF00
Source: Reebok / Reebok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wv4MF_0dk7sZPF00
Source: Reebok / Reebok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jDdz_0dk7sZPF00
Source: Reebok / Reebok

Reebok & Bape To Drop Some New Colorways Of Instapump Fury & Classic Club C 85 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Reebok Question Low ‘Alive With Color’ Debuts January 21st

As we are still early in 2022, we already have a growing lineup from Reebok and Allen Iverson. The Reebok Question Low ‘Alive With Color’ will be one of the following drops and features 90s vibes. With the nickname ‘Alive With Color,’ you could probably guess that this...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Fashionado#The Instapump Fury#The Classic Club C 85
sneakernews.com

T-Mac And A.I. Collide In This Reebok Question Mash-up With adidas

Despite Reebok being sold off by adidas, it seems that the formerly unified brands are moving forward with its crossover agenda in which notable entities from both sides collide into one. Whether it be two signature athletes (think Shaq and Dame) or two properties (Instapump Fury and BOOST), these amalgams have been met with praise for its bold decision to cross brand lines.
APPAREL
Hypebae

An On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Dazzling Blue"

Fresh off the heels of the release of an updated adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Beluga Reflective,” the 350 V2 returns in a “Dazzling Blue” colorway. Sleek black covers most of the Primeknit upper as well as the laces and lining. A pop of color comes by way of a royal blue lateral stripe bearing “SPLY-350” branding. The shoe’s charcoal gray midsole features the model’s typical BOOST responsive cushioning.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Reebok Answer 1 OG ‘White Red’ Returning in 2022

The Reebok Answer 1 was Allen Iverson’s second signature shoe with the brand and will debut in 1997. One of the original colorways comes in White and Red and was last launched in 2018. For fans of the pair, we will have another chance to buy in 2022. Around...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Grounds' Moopie Sneaker Is Bigger and More Bulbous Than Ever

Japanese designer Mikio Sakabe continues to explore what’s possible in the world of footwear with his latest Grounds release, the Moopie, which has just landed at the London concept store UJNG in two classic colorways. Following on from Grounds’ vast SS21 collection and a Walter Van Beirendonck partnership comes...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
APPAREL
NME

Cardi B launches new Reebok collection

Cardi B has released a second collection with Reebok inspired by her home city of New York at night. The rapper’s latest drop follows her ’90s-inspired collection ‘Summertime Fine’, which arrived earlier this year. Her new ‘Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime’ line comes with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand is Dropping an Air Jordan 1 Mid "Valentine's Day" Colorway

Valentine’s Day is typically a time where sportswear brands will display their craftiness by making sneaker colorways that align with the holiday for lovers. In 2022, Jordan Brand is chiming in on the action by whipping up a playful women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid “Valentine’s Day” colorway, and it has just emerged onto the scene by way of official images.
APPAREL
WWD

Air Jordan Sneakers Dominate on eBay for Celebrity Collaborations

Click here to read the full article. The resale sneaker market changes by the second, but as of Tuesday, Air Jordan 1 sneakers clocked in as the bestselling celebrity sneaker collaboration on eBay. The five bestsellers were ranked based on multiple sales as opposed to solely the highest amount paid for a particular style. According to the survey, the top-dollar purchase for a pair of Air Jordan 1s on eBay set the buyer back $10,000, according to a spokesperson for the online retailer.More from WWDCelebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: See the PhotosA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasHow...
APPAREL
SPY

The Ultimate Guide to Men’s White Sneakers in 2022: Legends, Trends and Notables

Table of Contents Legendary White Sneakers Minimalist White Sneakers Sporty White Sneakers On-Trend White Sneakers for Men The best men’s white sneakers serve as blank canvases on which to paint your personal style, whether it leans toward streetwear, smart casual, preppy or something totally unique. But when it comes to choosing the best white sneakers for you, it can feel like there are too many options to choose from. Most styles available today can trace their roots back to athletic performance. Some styles we love today, at one point in time, were considered cutting-edge technology for tennis, running, basketball or skateboarding. Sports technology has advanced immeasurably,...
APPAREL
respect-mag.com

Reebok Zig Kinetica II “Edge” NEW SS22 Colorways Will Be Available On Jan. 15

Reebok has confirmed two new colorways (GX0117, GX0511) for its outdoor-inspired Zig Kinetica II “Edge”. Carrying forward key design elements like Vibram Ecostep technology from the sneaker’s FW21 introduction, “Edge” continues to explore the many ways in which society interacts with nature – where utility meets the unexpected. SS22 colorways ($130) are available globally beginning January 15 from Reebok.com and select local retailers.
APPAREL
92.7 The Block

BAPE x Reebok Tease Spring Summer 2022 Collaboration

2022 is already showing promise for streetwear culture. BAPE and Reebok are teasing a Spring Summer 2022 collaboration. Today (Monday, January 5) BAPE and Reebok have announced they will partner once again on a collection. While the pieces to be included in the forthcoming drop have yet to be revealed, Reebok said in a statement […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sorel Debuts Adaptive Footwear Collection With Zappos

Sorel has entered the adaptive footwear market. In fact, the footwear brand has reimagined three of its best-selling styles for Zappos Adaptive, the online shoe retailer’s platform for adaptive fashion items. According to Sorel, the brand modified its Explorer II Joan Dual Zip, Emelie II Chelsea Heel Zip, and Explorer Boot Dual Zip styles for this collection. Sorel said it worked with Zappos Adaptive on the inclusive designs, incorporating dual zippers and enlarged pull loops for an easier on-off experience. Sorel has added a heel zipper and an enlarged heel pull tab, for an easier experience pulling shoes on and off, to its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Elevates the Coziness With a New Ivory Colorway for Its Fleecy Burrow Slippers

Is capitalizing on comfort this season with the release of new ivory and light pink colorway for its Nike Burrow. The Burrow, which is designed for outdoor and indoor use initially debuted in a khaki green hue in October 2021. The Burrow slipper features a fleece lining and upper made of highly durable nylon ripstop fabric, similar to that of a Windstopper jacket. The sole is constructed with soft foam atop a gripped sole, combining comfort with the readiness for outdoor terrain. A large zipped front compartment sits on the top of the silhouette and can be used to store small outdoor necessities. Rounding out the design is the “Burrow” branding.
APPAREL
thesource.com

Reebok x Cardi B Drop New Collection Feat. Apparel And Footwear Inspired By NYC Skyline

Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ this summer, the iconic brand, and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’. The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues Cardi’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
82
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy