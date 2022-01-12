ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Accused killer's ex-wife reluctantly testifies

fox13news.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Miller is accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend Renee Williams on...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
U.K.
The Hill

McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 'illegitimate' Jan. 6 probe

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday evening that he will not cooperate with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, asserting the panel "is not conducting a legitimate investigation." McCarthy, in a statement released hours after the committee asked him to voluntarily...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden to announce purchase of additional 500 million COVID-19 tests

President Biden will announce Thursday that his administration is purchasing another 500 million COVID-19 tests amid a surge in coronavirus cases and subsequent pressure to boost testing. The announcement of the testing haul will add to the 500 million rapid at-home tests that Biden announced at the end of December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Brandon, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Ronnie Spector, "Be My Baby" singer, has died at 78

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock 'n' roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking in the Rain" as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78. Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer,...
MUSIC
CBS News

Chicago Teachers Union approves COVID-19 protocols as students return for in-person learning

The Chicago Teachers Union voted late Wednesday to approve a new set of COVID-19 protocols, the union announced, ending a dispute with Chicago Public Schools that resulted in several days of canceled classes. But the union said the agreement "covers only a portion" of its proposed safety protocols and vowed to continue efforts to push for further health measures.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renee Williams

Comments / 0

Community Policy