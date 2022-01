For the 12th time in his illustrious 18-year NFL career, Ben Roethlisberger has the Pittsburgh Steelers back in the postseason. Granted, this time doesn’t feel like many of the others as the Steelers are the largest of all underdogs heading into the Sunday night matchup inside Arrowhead Stadium against the No. 2-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. However, that helps the Steelers, as Roethlisberger alluded to during his weekly media availability Wednesday, stating that the Steelers weren’t supposed to be in the playoffs and should just have fun with it.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO