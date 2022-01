BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced the women’s professional racers for the 126th Boston Marathon Tuesday, describing it as the “fastest and most decorated field” in race history. Among the participants will be reigning Olympic medalists Peres Jepchirchir and Molly Seidel, Paralympic marathon gold medalist Madison de Rozario and 3-time Boston Marathon wheelchair champion Manuela Schär. This year’s Boston Marathon will be the first race run on Patriots’ Day since 2019. The 2020 race was canceled, and the 2021 event was held in the fall. It also marks the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s field. In 1972, the...

