Traffic stop results in confiscation of large amounts of meth, fentanyl pills & cocaine

Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that recently, undercover detectives made a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of delivering narcotics to communities throughout southwest King County, including Burien.

Police say that the driver was arrested after it was discovered he was carrying 71 pounds of methamphetamine, 38,000 fentanyl laced pills and 2 pounds of cocaine.

In addition to the drugs, police say that the driver was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

“This load of illegal drugs would have contributed to overdose deaths in King County, which were at record levels last year,” police said. “Excellent work by your SET detectives, as they continue to disrupt the supply lines of narcotics and guns into our community through their investigations.”