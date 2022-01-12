ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Floridians encouraged to ditch fertilizer for the manatees

fox13news.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been an especially tough year for manatees in Florida, massive algae...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Reuters

French teachers strike over chaotic COVID-19 strategy for schools

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of French teachers walked off the job on Thursday over what they say is the government's failure to adopt a coherent policy for schools to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and protect pupils and staff against infection. Teachers, parents and school administrators have...
ADVOCACY
Fox News

ABC News fuels Fauci's claims about Sen. Rand Paul's attacks against him are responsible for ongoing threats

ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Sherman: NATO 'in complete unity' in response to Russian threats

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) spoke with one voice in calling for Russia to de-escalate tensions along Ukraine’s border and rejected demands from Moscow that the alliance cease expansion. The deputy secretary’s remarks came in Brussels, at the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Fertilizer#Manatees#Algae Blooms
The Hill

American Airlines passenger enters cockpit, damages controls

An American Airlines flight in Honduras was delayed on Tuesday after a passenger entered the plane and caused extensive damage, reportedly wrecking the flight controls. According to American Airlines, the incident occurred on a plane scheduled to fly from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Miami. "A customer entered the open...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy