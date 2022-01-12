ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Officially Engaged

By Joshua Espinoza
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The entertainers took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce their engagement after a year and half of dating. Fox shared a video of MGK popping the question under a banyan tree, which held a special meaning for the celebrity...

shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
Vulture

Machine Gun Kelly to Wed the Girl on His Teen Bedroom Wall

From “I am weed” to “I am wed.” Megan Fox said yes to marrying Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly. The pair have been self-mythologizing an epic romance since they began dating, and the engagement ring Kelly had designed is no exception. “i know tradition is one ring,” he wrote on Instagram, “but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” MGK said he proposed “beneath the same branches we fell in love under,” referring to the banyan tree mentioned in an interlude on Tickets to my Downfall that Fox appears on.
shefinds

Megan Fox’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Megan Fox has just sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors, as she was papped leaving the famous Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills late on Monday, December 13th with a very noticeably plumper pout. The 35-year-old actress instinctively covered her face when she spotted the paparazzi waiting outside the establishment where...
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
Brian Austin Green
Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox
Asian Doll Gets King Von Face Tattoo

Asian Doll is still mourning the loss of her boyfriend King Von, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta hookah lounge on November 6, 2020. Over the weekend, Asian Doll revealed she got more Von-inspired ink by having his government initials of “DDB” tattooed above her left eyebrow.
Marie Claire

No One on 'Jeopardy' Knows Who Machine Gun Kelly Is

Whether you’re a fan of his music or simply can’t look away from his relationship with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly is a pretty well-known dude—unless you’re a contestant on Jeopardy, that is. The “Bloody Valentine” singer was the answer (or question, technically) to an $800...
StyleCaster

Megan Fox & MGK Are Engaged 3 Months After She Finalized Her Divorce With Brian Austin Green

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
Megan Fox's skin-baring red Met Gala gown, plus more fashion hits and misses of 2021

It's time for Wonderwall.com to round up the best and worst red carpet celebrity fashion of the year! We're kicking things off with Megan Fox's funky Met Gala ensemble from Sept. 13 — this ruby red Dundas dress. Though it was an eye-catching color, the caged cut-outs with lace-up details and that sky-high slit were elements that lost us. Paired with blunt bangs, this look just really wasn't one of our favorites this year.
Jack Osbourne Announces Engagement to Aree Gearhart

Congratulations are in order for Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart!. On Thursday, Jack took to Instagram to announce that he's engaged to Aree after over two years of dating. The 36-year-old reality star shared a sweet selfie of himself and his new fiancée posing together outside amidst a gorgeous, snow-filled scene. As shown in the shot, below, Aree's stunning engagement ring was on full display.
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Shailene Woodley Heartbreak: Actress Called It Quits With Fiance Aaron Rodgers Due to One Reason [Report]

Speculations believe that the newly engaged couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called it quits. One report believed that the two "cooled off" after they decided to celebrate the holidays separately, putting their less than one year of getting engaged to a stop. In contrast to that, some also refute that they are just in a "nontraditional" relationship.
Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
