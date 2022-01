Texas has a legal fantasy that it can evade Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 abortion case. State officials claim that its new abortion law — which took effect in September and bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — is constitutional because the law is enforced only by private citizens, not the state. But such an argument is not new. In fact, it was the same legal justification used by states trying to preserve Jim Crow. The Supreme Court consistently rejected the ploy. The court was not fooled then, offering a road map for handling the current case.

