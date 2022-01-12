Jazz Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening, and for the game the Jazz have announced their injury report.

Their injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below.

Seven players are listed as out including key players Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gobert.

Both Joe Ingles and Norvel Pelle are listed as questionable for the game.

Coming into the matchup, the Jazz are 28-13 in 41 games, and are the third seed in the Western Conference.

The regular season has not been the problem for the franchise, because last season they had the best record in all of the NBA.

However, they lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

As for the Cavs, they are 23-18 and the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

